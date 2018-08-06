African press review 6 August 2018

Rivals in South Sudan's civil war have signed a new peace agreement. Arrested members of Zimbabwe’s defeated opposition party will have their application for bail heard today. Former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, is again accused of stealing cattle.

South Sudan has a new peace deal.

President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar yesterday signed a final peace agreement in the latest effort to end the country's civil war.

Kiir and Machar signed an accord on security arrangements after a round of peace talks in the neighbouring capital, Khartoum.

Under the deal, Kiir will continue to serve as president with Machar reinstated as first vice president.

Four other vice presidents will be appointed from smaller political groups.

The rivals have already agreed on a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of their forces from civilian areas.

Zimbabwe opposition members face bail hearing

Members of Zimbabwe’s defeated opposition party appeared in court on Saturday on violence charges, a day after President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared winner of the first elections following the downfall of Robert Mugabe.

This story appears on several continental front pages.

Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe ally, has called for unity after presidential rival Nelson Chamisa rejected the results, insisting he was the real winner of an election marred by a crackdown against opposition supporters.

At least six people died after troops in the capital Harare opened fire on demonstrators last Wednesday, sparking an international outcry and raising grim memories of post-election violence under Mugabe’s repressive rule.

Mnangagwa has accused Chamisa’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change of encouraging the unrest, but said he would set up an independent commission to investigate the killings.

The 24 opposition members appearing in court were charged with "public violence" during the protests, accused of smashing windows at offices of the ruling ZANU-PF party and setting fire to vehicles.

They were remanded in custody until a bail hearing later today.

Meanwhile, down on the ranch . . .

Jacob Zuma has been accused of cattle theft.

This latest, and arguably most colourful, charge against the former South African leader appears on the front page of this morning's Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay.

According to the report, prized cows worth millions of rand, bought with public money and meant to benefit poor Eastern Cape farmers, were instead handed over to the former president, to ANC politicians and to members of the Eastern Cape royal family.

The latest revelation follows a report in the Sunday Times in April about Zuma being given cattle worth the rand equivalent of thousands of euros in 2016 by his political ally, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo. Zuma personally signed for the 25 Bonsmara cattle, which were also paid for with public money meant to be spent on helping subsistence farmers.

The new accusations refer to a farm improvement plan carried out in Zuma's native province, Kwa-Zulu Natal, in 2008.

Where have all the investors gone?

Foreign direct investments into east Africa declined by 25 percent last year, down to five billion euros, largely due to the failure by member states of the East African Community to promote the region as a single investment destination.

This according to regional paper the East African.

The report says there has been a lack of clarity in investment promotion at the regional level because of differences in the implementation of tax exemptions and incentives among member countries.

Kenya suffered the worst decline in foreign investment inflows with a drop of 60 percent.

It was followed by Uganda, which saw foreign investment decline by 14 percent. Tanzania recorded a seven per cent drop.

Inflows to Burundi and Rwanda both increased.

South Sudan has experienced negative investment flows for the past three years.

The cheque is in the post

The Kenya government owes suppliers the shilling equivalent of nearly one billion euros, according to the top story in this morning's Daily Nation.

The debt, the report says, is strewn across government ministries, departments, commissions, independent offices and state corporations, among others.

The National Youth Service alone has pending bills for nearly fifty million euros for the period 2013 to 2017, the highest among state departments.

The Kenya Pipeline Corporation owes suppliers 172 million euros, making it the most-endebted state business entity.