African press review 9 August 2018

Nigerians call for a full probe of the invasion of parliament by the country's spy chief, in a suspected coup attempt.

We stay in Nigeria, where the newspapers are monitoring developments following the shocking blockade of the National Assembly on Tuesday by elite troops acting on orders of the country's intelligence chief Lawal Daura. The incident led to his sacking.

Punch reports that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives, have called for a full investigation into the Department of State Service’s invasion of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Several newspapers said on Wednesday that the siege was intended to facilitate the arrest of Saraki and other top lawmakers who defected from the APC last week to join an opposition alliance, ahead of next year's elections.

Punch says Saraki, who made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, also dared the APC senators to carry out their impeachment threat against him, stressing that only two-thirds of members of the Senate could remove him and other leaders of the National Assembly.

The Tribune says the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday declared that the Presidency and the ruling APC have become confused and overburdened by guilt. This, following the barrage of national and international indignation against them over what they described as a failed attempt to illegally take over the National Assembly.

Meanwhile the Sun claims it is able to confirm reports that Daura was promptly arrested right inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja, after he was summoned by acting President Yemi Osinbajo to explain the unauthorized invasion of the National Assembly.

The paper says Daura is currently under house arrest in one of the presidential guest houses at the Aso Rock Presidential Palace, where he will remain until several investigations over certain issues bordering on him are concluded.

Premium Times sat down with a former aide to the sacked Nigerian Spy chief. Abdulwahab Abdulrahman says the disgraced SSS boss took bribes, and often betrayed President Buhari.

According to Abdulrahman, Daura managed to create for himself a notorious label as an outlaw official responsible for illegal detention, clampdown on dissent and disobedience of court orders during his three years at the helm of the agency.

Daily Post takes up allegations by APC national leader, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, that some members of the National Assembly were planning to impeach Buhari.

According to the newspaper, Tinubu made the remarks after the formal defection from the senate minority leader’s party on Wednesday, at the Ikot Ekpene township stadium in Akwa Ibom.

The Post relays a warning from Tinubu to the so-called plotters to drop their sinister move because it is not “possible for a lizard to wrestle an antelope’’. He described what was happening in the country now as a war between progressives and the conservatives.