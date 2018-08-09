African press review 9 August 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Discrimination in one of India's biggest Hindu temples
The Rath Yatra chariot journey at the temple of Lord Jagannath in Puri, India on July 14, 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/05 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/05 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
  • media
    Cinefile
    Martel's colonial, absurd and splendid 'Zama' and Silver's rare …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria President Press review

African press review 9 August 2018

By
media

Nigerians call for a full probe of the invasion of parliament by the country's spy chief, in a suspected coup attempt.

We stay in Nigeria, where the newspapers are monitoring developments following the shocking blockade of the National Assembly on Tuesday by elite troops acting on orders of the country's intelligence chief Lawal Daura. The incident led to his sacking.

Punch reports that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives, have called for a full investigation into the Department of State Service’s invasion of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Several newspapers said on Wednesday that the siege was intended to facilitate the arrest of Saraki and other top lawmakers who defected from the APC last week to join an opposition alliance, ahead of next year's elections.

Punch says Saraki, who made the call at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, also dared the APC senators to carry out their impeachment threat against him, stressing that only two-thirds of members of the Senate could remove him and other leaders of the National Assembly.

The Tribune says the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday declared that the Presidency and the ruling APC have become confused and overburdened by guilt. This, following the barrage of national and international indignation against them over what they described as a failed attempt to illegally take over the National Assembly.

Meanwhile the Sun claims it is able to confirm reports that Daura was promptly arrested right inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja, after he was summoned by acting President Yemi Osinbajo to explain the unauthorized invasion of the National Assembly.

The paper says Daura is currently under house arrest in one of the presidential guest houses at the Aso Rock Presidential Palace, where he will remain until several investigations over certain issues bordering on him are concluded.

Premium Times sat down with a former aide to the sacked Nigerian Spy chief. Abdulwahab Abdulrahman says the disgraced SSS boss took bribes, and often betrayed President Buhari.

According to Abdulrahman, Daura managed to create for himself a notorious label as an outlaw official responsible for illegal detention, clampdown on dissent and disobedience of court orders during his three years at the helm of the agency.

Daily Post takes up allegations by APC national leader, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, that some members of the National Assembly were planning to impeach Buhari.

According to the newspaper, Tinubu made the remarks after the formal defection from the senate minority leader’s party on Wednesday, at the Ikot Ekpene township stadium in Akwa Ibom.

The Post relays a warning from Tinubu to the so-called plotters to drop their sinister move because it is not “possible for a lizard to wrestle an antelope’’. He described what was happening in the country now as a war between progressives and the conservatives.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.