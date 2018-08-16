African press review 16 August 2018

Have Ethiopian Airlines missed the runway in their bid to land the job of setting up and managing Nigeria's new national carrier? Is Nigeria on the brink of a youth uprising?

Nigeria has denied claims that Ethiopian Airlines is among the frontrunners to set up and manage Nigeria's new national carrier.

Minister of State for Aviation Hadi Sirika said it was “preposterous and misleading” for the Ethiopian Airlines chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam to make such a claim, the Nigerian Guardian reports.

Last Friday Tewolde said that the Ethiopian flag carrier was among a small group with an interest in setting up the Nigerian national carrier. He added that while "we do not know the results" of the tender, "we are frontrunners."

Sirika said negotiations are still ongoing with several potential partners and investors, including financial institutions, airlines and equipment manufacturers.

"There are no favourites or frontrunners in the race to manage Nigeria Air,” he said on Tuesday.

Mine cuts worry ANC

In the wake of the latest announcment of job cuts in the South African mining sector, the Johannesburg-based financial paper BusinessDay reports that the ruling African National Congress has called for an urgent meeting with its coalition partners, the Communist Party and the trade union confederation, Cosatu.

The Gold Fields operation yesterday joined Impala Platinum and Lonmin in saying job losses were inevitable. Fifty thousand mining jobs are threathened by shaft closures and company restructuring over the next three years.

The ANC says it is not reasonable to expect workers to pay for the failures of mining company management.

Rand on the run

The South Africa, currency, the rand, suffered another tough day yesterday, after Moody’s Investors Service issued a warning about the country’s finances and the governor of the Reserve Bank said he is expecting the economy to weaken.

BusinessDay warns that South Africa is now on the brink of its first recession in a decade.

Sudan opposition bashes Bashir for third-term bid

The opposition in Sudan has condemned efforts by President Omar al-Bashir to seek a third term in office.

According to the Sudan Tribune, Sadiq al-Mahdi, chairman of the National Umma Party (NUP), said Sudan has suffered under Bashir’s presidency.

Last week the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) unanimously amended its constitution to allow Bashir to stand as its flagbearer in the 2020 elections.

The amendment paves the way for the NCP to change the Sudanese Constitution which currently restricts a president to a maximum of two five-year terms.

Al-Mahdi said Bashir’s indictment on war crimes charges by the International Criminal Court had impoverished Khartoum’s international relationships, especially with the United States.

Kiir tells state governors to share for peace

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir yesterday told the country's 32 state governors to be prepared for the implementation of the peace agreement adding that his government will lose 14 positions of state governors under the terms of the power-sharing deal

In accordance with the agreement signed earlier this month in Khartoum, the government of Kiir will retain control of 55 percent of the 32 states, Riek Machar's SPLM-IO will get 27 percent, 10 percent of state governorships will go to the South Sudan Opposition Alliance and the remaining eight percent to the other political parties.

The deal further provides that these same percentages will be applied at local government level.

Nigeria's "government of recklessness"

In Nigeria the governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says that Nigerians, especially the young, must rise and save the country from what Fayose yesterday called "the government of recklessness" of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Condemning the recent arrest and detention of a journalist as a continuation of the government’s suppression of press freedom, Fayose vowed to remain resolute in his defence of the common people of Nigeria against tyranny.

Fayose claims that all agencies of the Federal Government, especially the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and the security agencies, have been turned into tools of the ruling party.