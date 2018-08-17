African press review 17 August 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Invisible Eye, part II
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/16 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/12 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/16 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/12 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part II
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Reverend Dr Martin Luther King, Jr
  • media
    International report
    Senegalese beach sellers in Spain
  • media
    International report
    Nasa prepares historic probe 'to touch the sun'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Tanzania Press review South Africa Prisons Rape Trial Uganda President Yoweri Museveni

African press review 17 August 2018

By
media

Treason trial awaits Ugandan lawmakers whose supporters pelted President Museveni's car with stones. South African knife-wielding rapist gets four life sentences. And Africans pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, gone at the age of 76.

We begin in Uganda, where the papers are all about three opposition lawmakers charged for treason after their supporters stoned President Yuweri Museveni’s vehicle in Gulu last Monday.

The two MPs are Francis Zaake and Robert Kyagulanyi, a popular musician-turned-politician who goes by the stage name Bobi Wine.

Red Pepper says the incident came after evening clashes between officers and opposition members resulted in multiple arrests.

However, the two lawmakers – both critical of President Museveni -- were not among those brought before a Gulu court on Thursday, according to Kenyan paper the Standard.

The publication claims it was told by a leading opposition figure that images of Zaake brutalised and lying on a bed had emerged on social media.

Water arrests

Uganda’s Daily Monitor leads with news that Tanzanian police on Thursday deployed several vehicles and officers to arrest all the residents of a village in the country's south, after water pipes were destroyed by a mob.

The paper reports that the region's governor ordered the police to pick up the 1,600 residents of Ngolo, regardless of their condition, for deliberately smashing water pipes in an area where resources are scarce.

Stabbing rapist condemned

In South Africa, the story making rounds in the papers is that of the sentencing of a knife-wielding rapist to four life sentences.

Times Live reports 28-year-old Siyabonga Matholenge was found guilty by a Pretoria court of raping at least six women aged between 15 and 21. He has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison for a reign of terror he perpetrated on several woman in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga between 2011 and 2014.

RIP Queen of Soul

Several African newspapers pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, the legendary singer known as the "Queen of Soul" who died on Thursday in Detroit at the age of 76.

"Queen of Soul is dead" headlines Nigeria's Premium Times, while the Nigerian Guardian looks back at her scintillating career, noting that she sold 75 million records worldwide during her more than 40 years in music.

Uganda's NewVision describes the power behind her feminist-tinged cover of Otis Redding's "Respect" as an inspiration for two generations of pop divas.

In Kenya, Daily Nation recalls that the 18-time Grammy award winner inspired multiple singers during her five-decade career, from pop diva Mariah Carey and the late Whitney Houston, to Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige and the late Amy Winehouse.

Her passing marks the end of an era, mourns South Africa's Sowetan.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.