East African activists urge Museveni to release Bobi Wine

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
Muslim pilgrims visit Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
  • media
    International report
    How India’s new Hajj policies affect Muslim women
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    "It’s very nice to go travelling..."
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part II
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Invisible Eye, part I
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Uganda Yoweri Museveni Opposition Kizza Besigye Youth

East African activists urge Museveni to release Bobi Wine

By
media Bobi Wine greets his supporters during a campaign rally on July 11, 2017. RFI/Charlotte Cosset

The arrest and alleged torture of the singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine sparked angry protests Monday, and has led to calls from civil society groups in Tanzania and Kenya for him to be released. His popularity is seen as a test for Museveni's government.

"It's politics at play," Bobi Wine's lawyer Medard Ssegona told RFI.

"The regime is worried that being increasingly popular [he] is a threat to the sitting president [Yoweri Museveni]," he said.

Robert Kyagulanyi, known by his stage name of Bobi Wine, was one of five MPs arrested on 13 August in the north-western town of Arua.

The authorities accuse Kyagulanyi's supporters of throwing stones at Museveni's convoy and intimidating ruling party voters during the Arua Municipality bi-election.

The hotly contested race to replace slain MP Ibrahim Abiriga saw independent candidate Kassiano Wadri beat 11 others, including the ruling NRM candidate Nusura Tiperu.

Like several other independent candidates, Wadri had received the backing of Kyagulanyi, in a sign of the popstar-turned-politician's growing influence.

It's because of his popularity that the 35-year-old has been slapped with "trumped up charges" that include three accounts of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, reckons Ssegona.

"The hotel owner says no gun was ever found. A number of police officers are being forced to sign a certificate that they recovered a gun when they never participated in the arrest, the gun came from nowhere," he said.

Military vs. civilian court

For Ssegona, the charges are a pretext to charge Kyagulanyi in a military court, "which the president has full and absolute control over".

His family however, want him to be tried in a civilian court, insisting that he is in need of urgent medical care after being beaten up by security forces during his arrest.

"He suffered a lot of pain in the back, basically the left side he says is paralysed," Ssegona commented.

"He wants to get out as soon as possible because he's worried about his life. He might die in there. His testicles were squeezed by the military, so he suffers pain down there," he added.

But in a statement, Museveni said this was "fake news" and accused the young MP of forming "indisciplined groups".

"The more serious issue is these chronically indisciplined people attacking women and children” and “destroying people's property", the president was quoted saying in the state-run newspaper New Vision.

"Who is Bobi Wine or anybody to beat our people and for what?" Museveni challenged.

Not everyone is convinced by his argument. One of Tanzania's main opposition parties, ACT Wazalendo, has urged Museveni to free Bobi Wine under the #FreeBobiWine hashtag movement.

 

Meanwhile in Kenya, hundreds of people are expected to march to the Ugandan embassy in Nairobi on Wednesday to voice their anger over Kyagulanyi's detention, in echo of the protests that erupted in the Kampala capital on Monday.

Threat to Museveni, Besigye

"There is every ground for Museveni to get worried," reckons Innocent Ayo, Secretary for International Affairs with the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Uganda's main opposition party.

"The team which Bobi Wine did not have is seemingly taking shape," he told RFI.

"People who thought he was just some boy that was drinking cannot now stand, because now as we talk, there are credible leaders, including the likes of us that are within the opposition that are yearning for change," he said.

For Ayo, the popular MP is also a threat to the FDC's historical leader Kizza Besigye, following a divisive party election last year.

"As we talk, Besigye's popularity is reduced on its own, minus Bobi Wine. There are divisions in the party which have not been resolved," he explained, "so yes indeed Bobi Wine presents a formidable challenge to Doctor Kizza Besigye, because he can now lead the ones that could not be led by [Besigye]."

The same goes for disgruntled NRM MPs. Before, "they could not join the FDC because of Besigye's approach, now the NRM can easily find a home within the opposition alliance that is now rallying around Bobi Wine," he added.

"A young man has come and his message is appealing," particularly for young Ugandans, who he reckoned make up 70 percent of the population.

"Remember, he is a musician and he brings on board the youth and civil society that had not been voting FDC," Ayo commented.

The challenge now for Kyagulanyi--who is still an independent MP--is to build up a political team and a structure if he's to stand any chance of competing against Museveni in the 2021 presidential election, which he's hinted at contesting.

Yet even before getting that far, he first needs to win his legal battle, which resumes on Thursday when he returns to court.

"We are working around the clock to secure his release," Ssegona said, adding they hope to transfer his case to a civilian court that's "not biased, as soon as possible".

*No government official responded to RFI's interview request.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.