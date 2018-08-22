African Press Review 22 August 2018

Misbehaving security forces in Uganda and Nigeria. The risks of land expropriation without compensation in South Africa. And Winnie Mandel's racy bedtime reading.

The Daily Monitor in Uganda gives front page coverage to the unrest sparked by the detention of Bobi Wine, the pop star-turned-opposition politician who was one of five MPs arrested last week after stones were thrown at the car of President Yoweri Museveni.

Under the headline "Bobi Wine riots: Army commander orders arrest of brutal soldiers", the Monitor reports that Chief of Defence Forces General David Muhoozi has ordered the arrest and punishment of soldiers who brutalised and harassed journalists who were covering a security operation against protesters who were on Monday demanding the release of jailed politicians including Robert Kya-gu-lanyi aka Bobi Wine.

The paper notes that the order came after widespread local and global condemnation of soldiers’ brutality and harassment of journalists who were covering the recent political campaigns, the arrest of politicians and riots in the capital Kampala.

In its editorial the Monitor offers some the grisly details.

According to an eye-witness who was detained with Member of Parliament Francis Zaake - the MP’s legs and hands were tied with ropes and he was repeatedly hit on the head with gun butts, boxed and slapped by close to seven officers. He later blacked out and, on the insistence of other detained MPs, was driven to a hospital.

As for Bobi Wine, whose driver was shot dead during the incident, "His health is said to be failing."

Among ordinary Ugandans detained, the paper says, were women who could hardly walk, one of whom was bleeding from her private parts. Some reports claim others were raped.

"These reports of torture cast a dark shadow on our nation," the editorial concludes. "It is deplorable that elements of our security forces have absolutely no respect for the rule of law."

Nigerian journalist claims illegal detention

In Nigeria a journalist has been speaking about his ordeal at the hands of the Department for State Services..

Jones Abiri of the Weekly Source, a tabloid based in Bayelsa State, said he was arrested in his office and later blindfolded and flown to Abuja.

He said he was kept without trial in an underground DSS cell for two years, denied access to legal assistance and medical treatment.

Punch reports that the DSS accused Abiri of being a leader of the Joint Revolutionary Council of the Joint Niger Delta Liberation Force, which has separatist inclinations and links with criminal gangs.

The agency claimed that he'd confessed to vandalising and bombing oil pipelines belonging to the oil companies Agip and Shell, as well as sending them threatening messages demanding a total of 750 million Naira, that's around 1,8 million euros.

All of which Abiri denied.

He thanked God and the human rights groups who helped win his release on bail.

SA's land reform under fire

Business Day in South Africa warns that "Land grabs may bankrupt Land Bank."

These potential "grim consequences" of a poorly executed land reform policy were set out by Land Bank chair Arthur Moloto after the publication of the lender’s 2018 annual report on Monday, the paper reminds readers.

It says expropriation of land without compensation could trigger a potential 41 billion-rand (2.5 billion-euro) bailout from the government.

It remains to be seen whether advocates of the so-called "land grab" will reflect on this.

Lawyer defends Mandela legacy

The Sowetan has been speaking to the former lawyer of the late Nelson Mandela who says people must desist from calling Mandela a sellout.

Geroge Bizos called on all South Africans to espouse the values of non-racialism enshrined in the constitution that Mandela fought for.

"South Africa belongs to all who live in it," Bizos is quoted as saying.

Winnie and Shades of Grey

Finally, the Sowetan and other papers titillate readers with the revelation that Mandela's ex wife Winnie was reading Fifty Shades of Grey before her death.

The sado-masochistic romp was on Winnie's bookshelf‚ her granddaughter Zoleka revealed in an Instagram post.

Zoleka said that her grandmother had read more than three quarters of the smutty novel which sold 125 million copies worldwide.