African press review 23 August 2018

Outrage in South Africa over a white man's use of the "K-word". And calls for calm in Zimbabwe as the Consitutional Court prepares to deliver its ruling on the disputed presidential election.

There's plenty of coverage in the South African papers over what's described as "a storm" over a white citizen who filmed himself on a beach, thought to be in Greece, saying it was "heaven on earth" as there were no black people there.

To make matters worse, Adam Catzavelos used what's now known as the "K-word". That's a euphemism for "kaffir" a term used during white minority rule to denigrate black South Africans. Recently a woman was jailed for using the word.

Catzavelos's beach video went viral on social media.

The Star in Johannesburg tells readers that the storm it triggered is still raging. The breaking news is that his family has booted him out of the family business.

This is according to a statement yesterday attributed to his brother Nic, who's quoted as saying "We fully disassociate ourselves from the sentiments expressed. We reject racism in any form."

The family business St George's Fine Foods has been temporarily closed for the protection of its staff.

EFF on the case

In a related story, the Star reports that Gauteng members of the left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party gathered at Bramley police station yesterday to open a criminal case of racism against Catzavelos.

They said the party will give police until 5.00pm today to arrest him or they'll picket the police station on Friday.

Meanwhile, Catzavelos has been barred from entering the premises of his children's school.

The school, which cannot be named to protect the children's identities, sent a letter to parents informing them of the decision to ban Catzavelos following what it called his "reprehensible" comments.

The Sowetan quotes a tweet by EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi saying "we are looking for this white boy. Anyone who knows him‚ his name and where he is based‚ please DM me ...", which means send me a message.

The paper says Twitter users soon identified the man‚ some posted his personal details online‚ including what was believed to be his cellphone number.

"Efforts by this publication to reach Catzavelos were not immediately successful,"

It adds. "He has also deactivated his social media accounts."

Zimbabwe court rules on election challenge

Zimbabwe is "is gripped with the unfolding Constitutional Court case, where MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is seeking to overturn Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential electoral victory," privately owned Newsday says in its editorial. "The proceedings are being televised live to ensure that ordinary citizens are afforded an opportunity to follow the proceedings."

The paper cautioned that Zimbabweans should be alive to the fact that justice is not only justice when it serves their interests.

People should avoid being emotional, it advises. "Let parties gracefully accept court verdict."

At the same time, Newsday observes, "It is incumbent upon the bench not to be influenced by what either Mnangagwa or Chamisa said following the release of the highly disputed results. The matter calls for a sober, well-reasoned and considered judgement that is fail-proof."

The court's decision will be final, the paper reminds readers. After which, it says, "we quickly go back to the drawing board to rebuild our country."

"The decision of the court will put an end to the MDC-Alliance challenge," the government-owned Herald says.

It quotes one lawyer as saying "If the court finds the results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to be credible, the [presidential] inauguration will be conducted within 48 hours of the judgement."

The Herald says the court will deliver its ruling on Friday.