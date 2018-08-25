African press review 25 August 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Turkey’s election results
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Turkey’s election results
  • media
    International report
    How Mozambique is combatting high child marriage and teen pregnancy
  • media
    International report
    Controversy over financial donation to Gambian pilgrims
  • media
    International report
    Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
  • media
    International report
    How India’s new Hajj policies affect Muslim women
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa Zimbabwe

African press review 25 August 2018

By
media

Zimbabwe's Consitutional Court delivers its verdict on the contested presidential election. The opposition cries foul as the president-elect holds out an olive branch to the man who tried to overturn his victory.

Zimbabwe's Consitutional Court has upheld Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory in the 30 July presidential election and dismissed, with costs, an application by opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to have the result nullified.

The government-owned Herald reports it thus : "BREAKING: ED win upheld."

The paper quotes Chief Justice Luke Malaba as saying "a full judgement will be issued in due course."

That's the full extent of the Herald's coverage in its online edition.

However, there is no shortage of readers' reactions to the court's ruling posted beneath the breaking news.

They range from: "The courts have decided!!! It's time for business now. Mr President once again congratulations for winning the court case .We hope this is the last hurdle. To the loser I simply say swallow the pride and work with the new government for the development of the country."

To: "ZanuPF in 38 years has not been able to give us developments. The opposite is true. Why should things suddenly be different? "

And : "I have so much stuff I would like to say, vile things, but i won't say it now. All I have to say now is let's all go back to our lives and keep Zanu PF on their toes, let's seek all those opportunities they promised us. Politicians come and go but Zimbabwe is here forever."

Poisoned chalice

Privately owned NewsDay, meanwhile, delivers extensive coverage, declaring "ConCourt trashes Chamisa case" and explaining that " Chamisa failed to provide the court with primary evidence to enable it to invalidate the declaration made by the Electoral Commission."

The paper says the judge said Chamisa’s lawyers were asked by the court why they did not seek to present the primary evidence from the ballot boxes, the best evidence in the court's view and their answer was “the election residue was a poisoned chalice”.

On the issue of the 40,000 alleged disenfranchised voters, Justice Luke Malaba said the allegations were too general and there was no evidence from Chamisa to substantiate the claim.

As for reactions to the decision. As among Herald readers, the paper says they are mixed.

"ZanuPF supporters took to the streets of Harare, painting the city green as they celebrated their party’s victory," NewsDay reports.

"Other dejected Harare residents said they will simply move on with their lives after the ruling."

The paper quotes a drinker in an uptown bar, who said "There was no way the court would rule against the incumbent President Mnangagwa, given that some are beneficiaries of the gravy train.".

On the other hand, "A few touts and sex workers interviewed by NewsDay said a Mnangagwa win was a guarantee of a better life."

Last but not least, NewsDay reports that soon after a unanimous court decision President-elect Mnangagwa used his official Twitter feed to call for peace and unity and invited Chamisa to work with him.

"Nelson Chamisa, my door is open and my arms are outstretched, we are one nation and we must put our nation first. Let us all now put our differences behind us. It’s time to move forward together,” he tweeted.

Opposition rejects ruling

How likely is that? Well, an opposition statement carried by the Zimbabwean, which operates from South Africa and the UK, doesn't bode well.

Under the headline "MDC-Alliance Rejects Captured Constitutional Court Ruling," the paper reports that "The MDC notes with grave concern and rejects today’s evidently captured decision of the Constitutional Court to endorse a patently sham election and to entrench an illegitimate regime that used brazen subterfuge and brutal violence to steal the people’s vote." Harsh words, indeed.

"Our message to Mr Mnangagwa is clear," it goies on. "You can rig the elections. You can capture ZEC [the electoral commission]. You can capture the judiciary. But you will never capture the people. Their will shall prevail. The people shall govern!"

So will the losers learn to live with the court ruling?

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.