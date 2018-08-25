Zimbabwe court dismisses opposition bid to annul election

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Turkey’s election results
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Turkey’s election results
  • media
    International report
    How Mozambique is combatting high child marriage and teen pregnancy
  • media
    International report
    Controversy over financial donation to Gambian pilgrims
  • media
    International report
    Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
  • media
    International report
    How India’s new Hajj policies affect Muslim women
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Zimbabwe Elections Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe court dismisses opposition bid to annul election

By
media Emmerson Mnangagwa (L) Nelson Chalisa (R) during the election July 30 2018. Jekesai NJIKIZANA, Ahmed OULD MOHAMED OULD ELHADJ / AFP

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for peace after a top court upheld his victory in last month’s election.The opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa had mounted a court challenge, claiming he was cheated out of victory in the 30 July poll through election rigging.

The Constitutional Court dismissed the challenge, however, saying Chamisa hadn’t provided enough evidence to prove fraud.

Mnangagwa’s inauguration is due to take place on Sunday but he will be presiding over a divided nation.

Writing on Twitter, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his door was open and his arms extended to Nelson Chamisa.

This appeared to be an olive branch after a bruising court battle.

Chamisa’s lawyers had alleged fraud during the 30 July poll.

But a nine-member bench of the constitutional court on Friday ruled that Chamisa hadn't supplied what it termed "clear, direct, and sufficient evidence" to support the claim.

The court dismissed the application and declared Mnangagwa to be duly elected president.

The 75-year-old leader will be sworn in on Sunday.

There had been fears a ruling against the MDC would trigger violent protests, last seen on August the first when the army responded by killing six people in central Harare.

In a statement the MDC said it respected the court’s ruling with a heavy heart, and Chamisa appeared to leave the door open for some other future action.

In a tweet he said he would listen to his supporters on what to do next to rescue the country from what he said were the jaws of poverty, corruption and dishonesty.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.