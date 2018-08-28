Ethiopian Somalis welcome Ogaden ex-boss’s arrest

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Turkey’s election results
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/26 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/26 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 08/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/26 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 08/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/26 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 08/27 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 08/26 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Turkey’s election results
  • media
    International report
    How Mozambique is combatting high child marriage and teen pregnancy
  • media
    International report
    Controversy over financial donation to Gambian pilgrims
  • media
    International report
    Logistical challenges for Kenya’s Hajj travel agents
  • media
    International report
    How India’s new Hajj policies affect Muslim women
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Ethiopia Somalia Human rights Diaspora

Ethiopian Somalis welcome Ogaden ex-boss’s arrest

By
media Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed addresses a news conference in his office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia August 25, 2018. REUTERS/Kumera Gemechu

Somalis in Ethiopia's eastern region have welcomed the arrest Monday of their former leader, Abdi Mohammed Omar. The former strongman is accused of stoking deadly ethnic clashes in the Somali region, Ethiopia's second largest. Somalis hope his removal will usher in a new era of accountability and a new relationship with Addis Ababa.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had warned on Saturday that former officials of the Somali region would be dealt with.They're accused of triggering a wave of violence that killed 29 people in Somali's provincial capital Jijiga earlier this month.

Yet, the swiftness of Abiy's approach has taken even ordinary Somalis like Juweria Ali, a PHD candidate in Birmingham, by surprise.

“He [Abdi Illey] was someone who commanded so much authority, had so much power, there was a sense of permanent about his image and his leadership," she told RFI.

Monday's arrest of Abdi Mohamed Omar, commonly known as Abdi Illey, comes after weeks of clashes that saw government offices destroyed, businesses looted and churches burned.

Blamed for the unrest, described by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as "a scene from out of a movie," Abdi was forced to resign at the beginning of August after 15 years in power.

"First his resignation then his arrest took Somali people by surprise," continues Ali, "Its welcome by everybody. I think it’s a huge win for all those who have suffered under his leadership. The next question is: what about the rest?"

Somalis like Juweria Ali, don't want the arrests to stop just at Abdi. They argue that the accountability included in Prime Minister Abiy's new reformist agenda must be far reaching.

"He [Abdi] was provided with the resources to commit the very crimes he’s being charged for, so how about those who were providing him with the resources and logistics to fulfil those very crimes that he’s being charged for now?" asks the PhD candidate.

Her criticism is levelled squarely at the Ethiopian authorities, whom she says “fashioned and engineered Abdi Illey’s repressive campaign against the Somali people."

Foremost of which was the 2007 counterinsurgency campaign, primarily aimed at ousting the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF).

Abdi didn't act alone

“The legacy of the 2007-8 counter-insurgency campaign is still felt today," she comments.

"I don’t think there’s a single Somali family that hasn’t been impacted by that campaign. It’s considered to be a campaign that is much wider than Abdi Illey alone."

That may be so, but critics like Rashid Abdi, Horn of Africa Project Director at International Crisis Group, warns against waging a witch hunt of senior leadership.

"I suspect that we will see senior figures implicated in human rights abuses arrested," he says. "But I think that if this goes deeper and extends to security structures then that could actually foment serious instability as well,” he told RFI.

This is a region which in the past has faced political paralysis, often referred to as a lawless land. Abdi's leadership guaranteed a certain stability, but cracks had started to form in his relationship with Abiy.

The pace of reforms being spearheaded by Ethiopia's new young minister appeared to be out of sync with Abdi's record of cruelty, repression and alleged corruption, as growing protests for change in Jijiga showed.

In a July report, US-based group Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Abdi of running a secret jail where suspected members of a separatist group were tortured.

"It was all Somali people could talk about: Jail Ogaden, Jail Ogaden, the horrors of Jail Ogaden," says Juweria Ali.

Taming the Liyu police

Asked whether ethnic rivalry had played a part--Prime Minister Abiy is an Oromo, while Abdi is Somali--Ali replied: "Although he is the Prime Minister of a multi ethnic country, there is no doubt that wanting to see Abdi Illey held accountable for the crimes against his own people played a factor in his approach and swift arrest of Abdi Iley," she said.

"The primary motive is consolidation of power," reckons ICG's Rashid Abdi, highlighting that the former Somali regional boss was a close ally of Abiy's rival: the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which had dominated Ethiopian politics, but which is now "the old order."

Still, Prime Minister Abiy will have to work hard to shore up his authority in this restless region where "tensions have always been a source of instability", says Rashid Abdi.

"Illey will probably go on trial, but we don’t know the extent of the loyalty of his Liyu police towards him," he comments.

The Liyu special police force has been blamed by rights groups of carrying out decades of abuses in the Somali region.

Abiy may have to work with the Somali region's new president Mustafa Omer to possibly revamp or dismantle the police force altogether.

Where does all this leave Ethiopia's Somali region best known as Ogaden? In search of a new identity.

"A lot will depend on the extent to which the new president will be able to rebalance relations between Addis and Jijiga," reckons Rashid Abdi.

"I think Abiy seems to have a lot of confidence in Mustafa, but I think what needs to be focused upon is not simply the personal relationship but the structural relationship," he said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.