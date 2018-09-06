African press review 6 September 2018

The Standard reports on the country’s Energy Regulatory Commission cancelling the licence of Kenya Independent Petroleum Distributors Association for leading distributors’ strike against the 16 percent tax on fuel.

The report states that the commission found the association's actions amounting to economic sabotage.

The ERC regards the association as the main perpetrator in the on-going strike which has resulted in fuel shortage, it adds.

But it’s not just the distributors that are angry with the new tax. Even motorists have expressed their displeasure, the paper states.

The Daily Nation reports on a poll released on Tuesday which shows that more Kenyans believe China poses the biggest threat to the country’s economic and political development than the United States.

The survey, carried out between July 25 and August 2, revealed that 26 per cent of Kenyans see China as a threat for the country's development, compared to the 12 percent who opine it's the US.

Interestingly, the paper points out, the perception has a interesting undertone as more National Super Alliance supporters consider China to be a bigger threat.

In South Africa, Business Day reports on an official from the African National Congress calling for the immediate and aggressive implementation of an economic stimulus plan.

This was after the news that the country's economy had slipped into recession as it shrunk 0.7 percent in the second quarter.

The paper quoted a party official Enoch Godongwana as saying that the ANC-led government must take immediate, concrete and bold steps to lift the rate of growth and that a stimulus package must be activated immediately.

It's easier said than done. As the paper points out, economists have warned that the government has no room in the fiscus to boost the economy.