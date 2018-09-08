African press review 8 September 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Looking back at World Cup 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Looking back at World Cup 2018
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What lies in store for Emery's Arsenal this year
  • media
    World music matters
    Soweto's BCUC: psychosomatic flows grow on you
  • media
    International report
    What to do if you want to go to the beach in Dakar
  • media
    International report
    Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 2
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

African press review 8 September 2018

By
media

Kenyan mother with police-fired bullet in her chest waits for reparations three years after shooting.

We begin in Kenya where a law suit filed by a woman with a stray police bullet lodged in her chest for three full years is the front page story in today's Standard.

The paper reports that despite being awarded 4.5 million Shillings (38,000 euros) as reparations for the shooting Mary Pesa has still not see a dime.

This is as she needs to be reviewed by a cardiothoracic surgeon to ascertain whether the bullet lodged in a very delicate place near the heart can be removed.

According to the Standard, the 33-year-old mother was busy collecting clothes from the balcony of her sixth floor Nairobi home when she was hit by the stray bullet.

It was fired by a policeman to disperse an angry crowd surging towards them after an incident in the capital.

And in South Africa, Times Live leads with a bombshell many had been expecting. Revelations by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the personal legal fees spent by the State for ex-president Jacob Zuma’s trial now stand at close to R17-million. That’s a whopping 963 million euros.

Times says the information is contained in Ramaphosa's response to an oral question asked by the Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete on August 28.

The paper reports that the main opposition Democratic Alliance is seeking a legal injunction from the courts to stop the government from covering the legal costs incurred by the former president for his criminal prosecution.

The Times says the DA’s case will be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on the 6th of November.

Meanwhile ,Uganda's New Vision leads with revelations that 95 percent of Ugandans cannot afford lawyers. The country's Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe, reportedly made the stunning confession while launching a small claims procedure system on Thursday.

New Vision quotes him admitting that ordinary citizens often got cheated in law suits due to limited knowledge of the court system or inability to afford lawyers.

Only fi ve percent out of the over 40 million population are dining on the table of justice, Katureebe stated, adding that the trend, does not resonate with the spirit of article 126 of the Constitution.

It states that the power of the judiciary is derived from people and that Judges should take into account the interests of the people when they dispense justice.

New Vision says that under the small claims procedure court system, unveiled by the Supreme Court, any aggrieved party in a civil suit below SH10 million, (2,292 euros), can file his claim before court without any assistance from a lawyer.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.