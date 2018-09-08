Belgium journalists win Visa d'Or for web doc on Burkina Faso militias

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Looking back at World Cup 2018
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/02 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Looking back at World Cup 2018
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What lies in store for Emery's Arsenal this year
  • media
    World music matters
    Soweto's BCUC: psychosomatic flows grow on you
  • media
    International report
    What to do if you want to go to the beach in Dakar
  • media
    International report
    Clearing landmines in eastern Ukraine, Part 2
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Belgium Media Digital media Burkina Faso

Belgium journalists win Visa d'Or for web doc on Burkina Faso militias

By
media Valentine Van Vyve et Olivier Papegnies François-Damien Bourgery/RFI

The Visa d’Or for digital news was awarded on Thursday evening in the southern town of Perpignan to the Belgian journalist Valentine Van Vyve and photographer Olivier Papegnies for their in-depth web documentary “Koglweogo, miroir d’une faillite d’Etat”

The four-part documentary was published on the La Libre Belgique web-site.

“The Koglweogo self defence militias began in the outbacks [around 2015], especially in the east part of the country and are spreading to the capital Ougadougou,” journalist Van Vyve told RFI.

The Koglweogo © Olivier Papegnies, collectif Huma

Koglweogo means “guardians of the forest” in the Moré language; there are believed to be more than 4,000 such militia across the country, each with at least 20 members. They act as both police and judges.

The couple first travelled to Burkina Faso in 2017 to investigate after a Burkinabé friend told Papegnies he “was worried about the threat to democracy in his country”.

Van Vye says they struggled to reach the Koglweogo in the beginning: “They’re very hierarchical, it took a while to gain their trust.”

Thanks to a crowdfunding operation, they were able to return in January 2018 to complete their investigation.

The web doc explains how, despite sometimes violent methods, the militia were able to develop and how they’ve managed to get widespread popular support.

“There’s a paradox between the fact that these groups use violence because they arrest people, torture, hit them,” Van Vye explains, “but on the other side they’re effective so security is better since they came. Two thirds of the people in Burkina Faso are for those vigilante groups.”

While she felt a sense of unease it was also “super interesting for us journalists from the West to come and see how such violence is legitimated by the people”.

Van Vye says the government has “little or no choice” but to tolerate the groups since "it doesn’t have the means to ensure the security of the whole population over the country".

She adds that the authorities have agreed to work with the Koglweogo but only if they respect certain rules such as no guns and no extortion. However “those rules are not accepted by the Koglweogos; it would mean giving up their right to decide and to take initiatives".

Van Vye and Papegnies have split the 8,000 euro prize and plan to use it to finance their next project.

The Visa d’Or for digital news is financed by French public radio and television, including RFI and France 24.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.