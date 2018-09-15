African press review 15 September 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The World Cup Trio Club
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/15 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/15 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/15 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/15 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/15 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/15 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The World Cup Trio Club
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Osaka and Djokovic take the honours at US Open
  • media
    International report
    Booming cafe culture emerges in Kabul despite the risks
  • media
    World music matters
    Sudan's forgotten musical heritage revived with violins and synths …
  • media
    International report
    Israel's Arab Druze demand equality before the law
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

African press review 15 September 2018

By
media

President Kenyatta cuts petrol prices in message to Kenyans, but clings to his austerity budget. And Nigeria's Finance Minister steps down in a certificate forgery scandal.

We begin in Kenya where the papers are all about President Uhuru Kenyatta latest address to the nation as he moved to contain a conflict with Parliament over the enforcement this September of biting fuel taxes contained in the 2018 financial bill.

Daily Nation reports that the 16 percent increase in the Value Added Tax on petrol, diesel, and kerosene and jet fuel voted since 2013 and repeatedly deferred sparked a public outcry and a wave of protests in the capital Nairobi when it came into force at the start of the month.

According to the newspaper, in Thursday's message, President Kenyatta announced his offer to slash the VAT of petrol products by half, meaning that the price of super petrol will drop by nearly ten percent.

Kerosene, largely used by the poor for lighting and cooking, will also drop.

The newspaper explains that the amendments on the financial bill will have to be approved by a special sitting of parliament next week before the matter can be considered as resolved.

The Standard says it will be a hard sell as Uhuru who rejected the finance law last Thursday for not being tough enough on government wastage and proposed new spending cuts that will see parliament and others lose about 443 million euros in travel costs.

In Nigeria, Vanguard leads with the resignation of Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun. The paper says she finally bowed to pressure by tendering her resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

According to the paper, her resignation followed a prolonged silence over claims by Premium Times, that she forged her National Youth Service Corps exemption certificate.

Some Nigerian papers underline the profile of the country's new intelligence Chief Yusuf Magaji Bichi appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday. 

Sahara Reporters says he replace Matthew Seiyefa, who has headed the strategic Department of State Service in an acting capacity since August 7, 2018, when the substantive Director General, Lawal Daura, was sacked over his staging of the siege on the National Assembly that put the country's democracy in jeopardy.

The Tribune says Magaji Bichi, a political science graduate from Ahmadu Bello University, brings a wealth of experience to the job after long years of experience after serving as State Director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia States. He also served at various times of his career as Director, at Nigeria's National War College.

In South Africa, TimesLive looks at a controversy that is causing a buzz over the calculation of the country's crime statistics. This is after the SA Police Service (SAPS) admitted on Friday that they had released skewed crime rates.

The latest statistics show that 19,016 murders were recorded between April 2016 to March 2017 at the rate of up to 52 a day. According to Times Live, the Eastern Cape remains South Africa's most dangerous province, with a murder rate of 58.7 percent of deaths recorded.

According to the newspaper, University of Cape Town crime expert Anine Kriegler told Africa Check the method used had the effect of making the increases in crime rates look smaller and the decreases look larger.”

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.