African press review 20 September 2018

Will Kenya's parliament accept the president's budget proposals? Rwandan leader Paul Kagame warns the opposition figure Victorie Ingabire to show a little humility or risk going back to jail. South Sudan's government faces accusations of brutal war crimes. The proposed national air company for Nigeria is not yet ready for take off.

This is the day on which Kenyan MPs vote on President Uhuru Kenyatta's tax proposals.

The Nairobi-based Standard says a vote in favour of the measures will give the government a free hand to raid the pockets of struggling Kenyans.

Tha paper says the cost of living is likely to go up despite the president’s promise to reduce a punitive fuel tax by half.

Sending money via mobile money transfer will be more expensive should MPs pass the sweeping tax proposals. It will also be more painful to withdraw cash from a bank machine, transfer money from your bank account or just deposit a banker’s cheque for your child’s school fees because the government proposes doubling taxes on all bank and mobile money transactions.

Presidential warning for Victoire Ingabire

Rwandan opposition figure Victoire Ingabire is back on the front pages.

Yesterday, she marked her release from jail following a presidential pardon by promising to work for what she called the expansion of the political space in Rwanda.

This morning, President Paul Kagame, the man who allowed Ingibire to leave prison after serving just eight years of a 15-year sentence for sedition, treason and genocide ideology, is warning that she could find herself back behind bars if she doesn't show a little humility.

Kagame insisted that the early release of Ingabire had been a personal decision and was not the result of foreign pressure.

South Sudan forces accused of staggering brutality

The rights group Amnesty International has accused the government of South Sudan and its allied militias of carrying out war crimes of "staggering brutality" during an offensive earlier this year.

An Amnesty report, based on research following a government offensive on Leer and Mayendit counties in the northern Unity State between April and June, catalogued the testimonies of 100 civilians who escaped the attacks.

"The offensive was characterised by staggering brutality, with civilians deliberately shot dead, burnt alive, hanged in trees and run over with armoured vehicles," according to the report.

Amnesty said the latest offensive began in April and continued until early July, a week after the latest ceasefire was brokered on 27 June.

Nigerian airline project fails to take off

The Nigerian governmant has indefinitely suspended the takeoff of the new national airline.

This is reported on the front page of the Lagos-based Guardian newspaper.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who announced the decision yesterday did not give reasons, but the Guardian believes that the suspension is not unconnected with investor apathy, ownership structures and funding issues.

The new carrier, Nigeria Air, was set for a first flight in late December. The company was to be a joint capital venture, with the Abuja government holding 5 percent of shares, the other 95 percent being offered to private investors.

The Guardian says investor interest has been disappointing, with most interest coming from rival African airlines. Other investors are described by the Guardian as "wary of the government’s credibility and ability to honour agreements."

The Nigerian government will now search for what is called a strategic investment partner to finance and manage the new airline.

South Africa's human development status improves

A report from the UN Development Programme says South Africans are living longer and healthier than ever before. The majority have better access to education and a decent standard of living, compared to the situation in 1990.

South Africa is classified as being in the medium human development category, better than much of the rest of sub-Saharan Africa, but with a lower score than Botswana, Gabon, Mauritius and the Seychelles.

Niger, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Chad and Burundi have the lowest performances in health, education and income.

The top five nations in terms of human development are Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Ireland and Germany.