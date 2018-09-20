African press review 20 September 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Paris museum's fresh look at the legacy of performer-rights campaigner …
Inside the Paul Robeson, A Man for Everyman Exhibition at the Musée Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac till 14 October 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/16 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/16 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris museum's fresh look at the legacy of performer-rights campaigner …
  • media
    International report
    How Islamic State armed group ran Raqqa
  • media
    International report
    Healing the traumatised children of Raqqa after three years of …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    French wineries have trouble finding grape harvesters
  • media
    International report
    Raqqa reaps the fruit of three years under Islamic State armed …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review South Sudan United Nations Kenya Nigeria

African press review 20 September 2018

By
media

Will Kenya's parliament accept the president's budget proposals? Rwandan leader Paul Kagame warns the opposition figure Victorie Ingabire to show a little humility or risk going back to jail. South Sudan's government faces accusations of brutal war crimes. The proposed national air company for Nigeria is not yet ready for take off.

This is the day on which Kenyan MPs vote on President Uhuru Kenyatta's tax proposals.

The Nairobi-based Standard says a vote in favour of the measures will give the government a free hand to raid the pockets of struggling Kenyans.

Tha paper says the cost of living is likely to go up despite the president’s promise to reduce a punitive fuel tax by half.

Sending money via mobile money transfer will be more expensive should MPs pass the sweeping tax proposals. It will also be more painful to withdraw cash from a bank machine, transfer money from your bank account or just deposit a banker’s cheque for your child’s school fees because the government proposes doubling taxes on all bank and mobile money transactions.

Presidential warning for Victoire Ingabire

Rwandan opposition figure Victoire Ingabire is back on the front pages.

Yesterday, she marked her release from jail following a presidential pardon by promising to work for what she called the expansion of the political space in Rwanda.

This morning, President Paul Kagame, the man who allowed Ingibire to leave prison after serving just eight years of a 15-year sentence for sedition, treason and genocide ideology, is warning that she could find herself back behind bars if she doesn't show a little humility.

Kagame insisted that the early release of Ingabire had been a personal decision and was not the result of foreign pressure.

South Sudan forces accused of staggering brutality

The rights group Amnesty International has accused the government of South Sudan and its allied militias of carrying out war crimes of "staggering brutality" during an offensive earlier this year.

An Amnesty report, based on research following a government offensive on Leer and Mayendit counties in the northern Unity State between April and June, catalogued the testimonies of 100 civilians who escaped the attacks.

"The offensive was characterised by staggering brutality, with civilians deliberately shot dead, burnt alive, hanged in trees and run over with armoured vehicles," according to the report.

Amnesty said the latest offensive began in April and continued until early July, a week after the latest ceasefire was brokered on 27 June.

Nigerian airline project fails to take off

The Nigerian governmant has indefinitely suspended the takeoff of the new national airline.

This is reported on the front page of the Lagos-based Guardian newspaper.

The Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who announced the decision yesterday did not give reasons, but the Guardian believes that the suspension is not unconnected with investor apathy, ownership structures and funding issues.

The new carrier, Nigeria Air, was set for a first flight in late December. The company was to be a joint capital venture, with the Abuja government holding 5 percent of shares, the other 95 percent being offered to private investors.

The Guardian says investor interest has been disappointing, with most interest coming from rival African airlines. Other investors are described by the Guardian as "wary of the government’s credibility and ability to honour agreements."

The Nigerian government will now search for what is called a strategic investment partner to finance and manage the new airline.

South Africa's human development status improves

A report from the UN Development Programme says South Africans are living longer and healthier than ever before. The majority have better access to education and a decent standard of living, compared to the situation in 1990.

South Africa is classified as being in the medium human development category, better than much of the rest of sub-Saharan Africa, but with a lower score than Botswana, Gabon, Mauritius and the Seychelles.

Niger, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Chad and Burundi have the lowest performances in health, education and income.

The top five nations in terms of human development are Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Ireland and Germany.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.