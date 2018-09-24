African press review 24 September 2018

Nigeria's PDP opposition movement denounces sordid robbery of gubernatorial election in Ogun State after rerun verdict by the national elections body.

We begin in Nigeria where the fate of 12 crew members of a ship seized by pirates is not known.

Punch reports that boat operated by nationals from the Philippines, Slovenia, Ukraine, Romania, Croatia, and Bosnia was taken over around 45 nautical miles South-West of Bonny Island en route from Lagos and Port Harcourt on Saturday.

An official of Nigeria's Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, is quoted by the newspaper as saying that up to 75 seafarers have been taken hostage in the Gulf of Guinea over the past two years, 35 kidnapped in the first half of 2018 for ransom.

Also in Nigeria the newspapers are all about the tense situation in Osun State where the Elections body has called for a rerun of Saturday's gubernatorial election which failed to produce a clear winner.

Vanguard reports that the final tally gave the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, a 353 vote lead over his ruling APC party opponent Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

It reports that almost 3,500 ballots disqualified by the elections agency due to irregularities such as vote buying, voter intimidation and thuggery.

Daily Post says the returning Officer declared the poll as inconclusive and scheduled a rerun on Thursday.

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the PDP has denounced the INEC decision as a sordid robbery of the franchise of the people of Osun State, who participated in the election.

In Kenya, Daily Nation, warns of a looming showdown between the Executive and the Senate over President Uhuru Kenyatta's plan to rollback county funds.

According to the newspaper, under Uhuru's cost-cutting plan Counties have no alternative but to reduce their spending this financial year by Sh9.4 billion. That's about 79.3 million euros.

The Nation says the Council of Governors estimates the average loss for all counties in the tune of Sh192 million, meaning each county will lose between Sh100 million and Sh200 million which it claims senators have vowed to reject.

Kenya's Standard Digital, reports from Tanzania where grieving families were on Sunday preparing to bury victims of the country's devastating ferry disaster.

More than 200 confirmed dead after the crowded boat capsized in Lake Victoria.

According to the newspaper hopes of finding any more survivors three days after the ferry sank on Thursday, have faded even after rescuers pulled out an engineer who had managed to find refuge in an air pocket in the upturned vessel.

John Mongella, is Governor of Mwanza region, where the MV Nyerere ferry had been coming in to dock on the island of Ukara.

He told the Standard that they were going to start burying bodies not yet identified by relatives," today at a ceremony overseen by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, in the presence of clergy members of different denominations.