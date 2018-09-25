African press review 25 September 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Parker Solar Probe
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Under the leaves of Kenya's sacred forests
  • media
    Global Focus
    Zambian gemstone jeweller looks to dazzle the Chinese market
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Parker Solar Probe
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Welcome back Champions League: Ronaldo sent off; PSG beaten and …
  • media
    International report
    Returning to Raqqa
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 25 September 2018

By
media

Bobi Swine denounces President Museveni's SH100 million "bribe" to young Ugandans.

We begin in Uganda the latest Bobi Wine jab at President Yuweri Museveni is causing a buzz in the country.

The young and popular Kyadondo East MP who returned home from a medical trip to the United States castigated Museveni for allegedly bribing the youth in Uganda because of what he says is his generational disconnect from the common man.

Daily Monitor says Bobi Wine made the remarks during an interview with a Kampala FM Station, just hours after President Museveni gave out Shs100m to the youth in a Kampala suburb, to boost their businesses.

According to the newspaper, Bobi Wine told Ugandans to stand up and fight for their freedom without killing anyone in the process.

The Monitor quotes the popular lawmaker noted that given the dynamics and the facts that surround Ugandans in 2018, they can get their freedom by peacefully seeking for it. "Museveni's people don't know how to deal with peaceful people. They only know how to fight", he concluded.

In Nigeria, the papers are all watching the tense political situation in Osun State where the opposition People's Democratic Party has filed an injunction with the courts against country's elections body INEC which declared the September 22nd governorship elections inconclusive while the party claimed victory.

The Tribune reports that in the case file the PDP accuses INEC of trying to play the card of the defeated ruling All Progressives Congress by refusing to declared the election results which produced a winner.

According to the newspaper, the PDP, are demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Osun State Governorship Election Returning Officer and declaration of its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as winner of the election.

Punch relays accusations made on Monday by the Coalition of United Political Parties opposed to President Muhammadu Buhari that INEC gave incumbent Osun State officials unclaimed permanent voter cards, in units where there would be supplementary election, in case there is a run-off.

According to the newspaper, the coalition members alleged that the conspiracy was being spearheaded by some unnamed national officers of the commission.

In related news, Premium Times reports that on Monday, heavy gunshots rang out from a key Osun State neighborhood, as police battled suspected political thugs controlling one of five polling units where the re-run election is scheduled to hold on Thursday.

In Kenya, The Star leads with news that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission formally moved on Monday, to sack CEO Ezra Chiloba who has been on suspension since April.

According to the paper, Chiloba had been indicted by the commission’s internal audit report which revealed that taxpayers lost part of Sh6.2 billion 52 million euros in flawed procurement of goods and services for the 2017 General Election.

The Star says that Chiloba has been engaging the commission led by the body’s President Wafula Chebukati, in a protracted legal duel to keep his job.

And in South Africa, Times Live investigates a huge story causing a buzz on social media that former President Jacob Zuma ducked out of the country this week to Doha for a meeting with the Emir of Qatar.

The paper says South Africans will need to be told why the trip was kept secret from the government.

The mind bogging question could be whether he was there to looking for money to fund his expensive graft trial.

News24 reports that contrary to established rules President Cyril Ramaphosa only heard about the trip taking place and shockingly told reporters but that he knew nothing about its details.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.