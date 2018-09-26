African press review 26 September 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The Parker Solar Probe
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/23 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 09/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/23 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 09/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 09/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 09/23 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Under the leaves of Kenya's sacred forests
  • media
    International report
    Wangari Maathai's green legacy to the people of Nairobi
  • media
    Global Focus
    Zambian gemstone jeweller looks to dazzle the Chinese market
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Parker Solar Probe
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Welcome back Champions League: Ronaldo sent off; PSG beaten and …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 26 September 2018

By
media

Nigeria's First Lady Aicha Buhari dumps her ADC arrested in a five million euro extortion scam.

We begin in Nigeria where First Lady Aisha Buhari has distanced herself from her ADC, following revelations that he used his position to defraud unsuspecting associates and officials.

Vanguard says the amount of money Chief Superintendent of Police Sani Baban-Inna extorted from service seekers reached a whopping 2.2 billion naira. (That's about 5 million euros).

Vanguard reports that, after Baban-Inna's arrest and detention, Mrs. Abacha issued a press release on Tuesday stating that she had no hand in the travails of her closest aide.

Daily Post reports that Nigeria's Department of State Services, arrested Baban-Inna, allegedly received huge donations from politicians, businessmen, and women on behalf of the First Lady, but never handed the gifts over to her.

The paper quotes the DSS as saying that it had set up a team of investigators to unravel the case after impounding the bank accounts of the police officer as well as those of his wife.

Also in Nigeria, the Guardian takes up a surreal story trending on social media in Nigeria that a full-fledged general in the Nigerian Army, has gone missing since September 2.

The newspaper reports that Major General Mohammed Idris Alkali who was chief of administration at the Army Headquarters in Abuja went missing after leaving the Nigeria's capital for Bauchi.

The Guardian says his family lost contact with him around Lafendeg in the District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Nigeria's military has not released any statement about the bizarre story described by several social media outlets as a kidnapping by a bunch of human hunters working in Nigeria’s fast growing hostage-taking industry.

And in Kenya, Daily Nation unravels the saga of a lawyer locked in a court battle with the country's former chief government pathologist, over her father's missing heart.

The publication reports that barrister Carolyn Muumbo filed charges against Dr. Moses Njue three years ago, after her father's vital organs went missing following a post mortem.

According to the Nation, in submissions filed at the Nairobi's High Court, Dr. Njue told the family that after he carried out the post mortem on the 83 year-old Muumbo, his kidney and parts of the stomach were taken to the police and that he could not account for the heart.

The newspaper says Moses Njue and his son, have since been charged with stealing Mr. Muumbo’s heart.

As Daily Nation explains while the lawyer won’t bury her father without his heart, the pathologists accused of having sold it walks free after being remanded on a cash bail of 2500 euros each.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.