African press review 26 September 2018

Nigeria's First Lady Aicha Buhari dumps her ADC arrested in a five million euro extortion scam.

We begin in Nigeria where First Lady Aisha Buhari has distanced herself from her ADC, following revelations that he used his position to defraud unsuspecting associates and officials.

Vanguard says the amount of money Chief Superintendent of Police Sani Baban-Inna extorted from service seekers reached a whopping 2.2 billion naira. (That's about 5 million euros).

Vanguard reports that, after Baban-Inna's arrest and detention, Mrs. Abacha issued a press release on Tuesday stating that she had no hand in the travails of her closest aide.

Daily Post reports that Nigeria's Department of State Services, arrested Baban-Inna, allegedly received huge donations from politicians, businessmen, and women on behalf of the First Lady, but never handed the gifts over to her.

The paper quotes the DSS as saying that it had set up a team of investigators to unravel the case after impounding the bank accounts of the police officer as well as those of his wife.

Also in Nigeria, the Guardian takes up a surreal story trending on social media in Nigeria that a full-fledged general in the Nigerian Army, has gone missing since September 2.

The newspaper reports that Major General Mohammed Idris Alkali who was chief of administration at the Army Headquarters in Abuja went missing after leaving the Nigeria's capital for Bauchi.

The Guardian says his family lost contact with him around Lafendeg in the District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Nigeria's military has not released any statement about the bizarre story described by several social media outlets as a kidnapping by a bunch of human hunters working in Nigeria’s fast growing hostage-taking industry.

And in Kenya, Daily Nation unravels the saga of a lawyer locked in a court battle with the country's former chief government pathologist, over her father's missing heart.

The publication reports that barrister Carolyn Muumbo filed charges against Dr. Moses Njue three years ago, after her father's vital organs went missing following a post mortem.

According to the Nation, in submissions filed at the Nairobi's High Court, Dr. Njue told the family that after he carried out the post mortem on the 83 year-old Muumbo, his kidney and parts of the stomach were taken to the police and that he could not account for the heart.

The newspaper says Moses Njue and his son, have since been charged with stealing Mr. Muumbo’s heart.

As Daily Nation explains while the lawyer won’t bury her father without his heart, the pathologists accused of having sold it walks free after being remanded on a cash bail of 2500 euros each.