French restaurant and hotel sector turns to asylum seekers to fill job …
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 27 September 2018

By
media

Nigeria's opposition party mocks President Buhari to probe 5-billion euros of gifts allegedly destined for his wife, diverted by her ADC.

We start in Nigeria where the papers lead with a new twist in the scandal over 5 million euros of gifts intended for the First Lady but which were diverted by her ADC Sani Baba-Inna.

Premium Times reports that the opposition People's Democratic Party issued a statement on Wednesday mocking President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aicha Buhari to show zero tolerance by allowing an open investigation into the affair.

Vanguard claims that Mrs. Aicha Buhari's rush to denounce her closest aide may just be a signal that a family dispute over money may have broken out in the inside President Buhari's household.

The newspaper quotes an informed source as saying that it is another aide working for Mrs. Buhari who originated the claim.

Punch quotes the PDP party as saying that it was pitiful watching President Buhari at the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York mouthing his war against “a huge broth of corruption”, while his wife exposed the furious fight over a whopping 2.5 billion Naira taking place under his own roof.”

Several publications highlight a line in the PDP statement -- the party expressing hope that the detained aide will not be ‘escorted’ out of the country to prevent him from opening up, as was the case of a disgraced former Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun.

In Uganda, Daily Monitor raises eyebrows over the type of cases dominating proceedings ate the country's High Court in Kampala.

The paper says aggravated robbery and defilement cases topped the list during a new criminal sessions that kicked off this week before the Court presided over by Justice Lydia Mugambe

There are 40 cases, 15 cases are of aggravated robbery and 14 are of defilement. Other cases include murder, rape and attempted murder in the court's order of business. .

According to the Monitor one of cases lined up for the session is that of suspected notorious car robber Robert Sempebwa, aka Kazahura accused of murdering most of his victims.

The paper cites Police records showing that Kazahura used to deploy beautiful women to lure car owners, at different hangouts including pubs, into their trap.

The Monitor reports that Kazahura victims were lured into his trap from pubs by girls pretending to be looking for lifts back home.

In South Africa, Mail and Guardian takes up disturbing new figures of growing unemployment in the country's strategic non-agricultural formal sector.

Statistics South Africa announced on Wednesday that 69 000 jobs were lost between March and June 2018.

Mail and Guardian quotes Stats SA as saying that the job losses were largely due to decreases in community services, manufacturing, mining and quarrying as well as transport services.

 
