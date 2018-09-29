RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Novuyo Rosa Tshuma and her debut novel House of Stone
 
Africa
South Africa Kenya Uganda Nigeria Press review

African press review 29 September 2018

By
media

Kenyan papers talk of a mysterious murder case in Nairobi, Ugandan-made baby-incubators save lives and the nationwide NLC strike in Nigeria continues.

Kenyan newspapers focus on the Monica Kimani case.

Kimani, from South Sudan, had only recently arrived in Nairobi. She was found murdered in her flat earlier this month.

Kenya's Daily Nation talks about the investigation.

The Kimani murder has revealed political connections, the newspaper said.

An unverified online outlet claimed that Kimani used to work for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which the latter officially denied.

A man is being held by the police over the murder

The Saturday Standard reveals that this man used to work a private security agent for the ruling Jubillee Party.

Nigeria strike means civil servants may not get paid

Nigerian paper Punch leads with the general strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Accountant-General Ahmed Idris called on the NLC to call off the strike that has been paralysing the nation's services.

His office would not be able pay salaries to civil servants, he told Nigerian media

Workers who release funds for civil servants' salaries cannot access their offices anymore because of the strike.

Bobi Wine attends DP meeting

Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as the singer Bobi Wine, visited Masaka Municipality for a Democratic Party (DP) meeting.

Bobi Wine went live on Facebook to stream the event.

People have been seen and heard chanting “People power, our power!” which is, in fact, Bobi Wine’s popular slogan.

Babies' lives saved

The Daily Monitor reports of an incubator for babies that was made in Uganda

The machine at the Mokono Health Centre saves at least 25 premature and critically ill babies per month, the newspaper says.

Will SA stop paying ministers' legal fees?

Most of South Africa's papers talk about the Dlamini affair, where the country's former social development minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, was ordered to pay back the 20 percent of her legal fees initially paid with state funds.

Both the Sowetan and the Times say the judgement sets a precedent.

For the first time it holds to account ministers who may have abused their positions in power‚ both newspapers opine.

IOL features a story about the Guptagate scandal,

The paper says It is unlikely that the Gupta family will be extradited to South Africa from Dubai any time soon.

This is despite this week’s signing of an extradition treaty between South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

