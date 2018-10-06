RFI in 15 languages

 

Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 6 October 2018

By
media

Nigeria's two political parties hold conventions ahead of next year's General elections.

Vanguard reports from Eagle Square in the capital Abuja where it claims no fewer than 7, 000 delegates will gather this Saturday for a Special National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC . According to the newspaper, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the party’s sole candidate would be endorsed to fly the APC's flag in next year’s presidential elections.

Meanwhile Premium Times leads with a late night meeting in Port Harcourt between Senate President Bukola Saraki and lawmakers loyal to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party ahead of today's landmark convention in the Rivers State capital.

The newspaper reports that PDP the meeting comes as Saraki and 11 other political heavyweights ramp up efforts to win the votes of 4,000 delegates, in their battle to win the PDP Presidential nomination.

Premium Times describes the Senate President as the front runner in the race. But it quotes political observers as saying that they expect the competition at Port Harcourt's Adokiye Ameiemaka Stadium, to go down to the wire.

The Times says powerful candidates for the PDP nomination such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Aminu Tambuwal, Governor of Sokoto State and former Speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives are also heading to the convention to win.

In South Africa, Times Live published the results of a new opinion survey rating the country's political leaders.

Citizen Surveys reportedly recorded a 6 percent drop in President Cyril Ramaphosa's popularity rating in three months.

Yet the Cape Town-based research company found out that Ramaphosa’s job approval rating remained at a high 62 percent at the end of September. That’s down from 68 in June.

According to the survey Mmusi Maimane, leader of the main opposition Democratic Alliance remains at a favourability score of 31% while the popularity of Julius Malema, leader the Economic Freedom Fighters party dropped from 31% to 29% over the period

And in Kenya, Standard Digital vents the frustrations of Kenyans who rolled out the red carpet for Melania Trump but found out she didn't show her gratitude with a few dance steps.

The paper reports that on her first visit to Africa, Michele Obama’s successor at the White House came, she saw, and almost conquered Kenyan hearts; but the dance failed her.

According to the Standard, at the Nest children’s home in Gigiri Nairobi, children and women sang their hearts out, switching from Kikuyu to Kiswahili to welcome the “grand visitor”.

The paper says as a boy and girl - holding Melania’s hands danced and shook their hands in rhythm in an attempt to urge Melania to dance, she took time, trying to get the rhythm of the song but it did not work.

 

 
