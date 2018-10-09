African press review 9 October 2018

More signs of division in the South Sudan United Front. What does King Goodwill Zwelithini want from South African president Cryil Ramaphosa?

Things may be even less united than we feared in the ranks of the South Sudan United Front (SSUF).

Yesterday, the Sudan Tribune reported that the SSUF leadership had decided in a meeting held on 2 October to sack General Paul Malong from the chairmanship of the group, which Malong himself founded when he was sacked from his job as chief of staff of the South Sudanese army.

But the man is clearly not for sacking, since the group is back in the Tribune this morning, minimising the importance of the split and saying it will not affect their struggle for change in the country.

William Ezekiel, the man who announced Malong's sacking, is described in the latest statement from the group as "isolated," and "having no impact".

The South Sudan United Front did not sign the recent revitalised peace deal.

Zulu monarch worried about South Africa's land plan

The Zulu king is the latest high-profile objector to the South African government's land reform plans.

According to a front-page story in this morning's Sowetan, King Goodwill Zwelithini wants President Cryil Ramaphosa to sign an agreement promising to exclude territories that the monarch controls from the government drive to give South African land back to the people.

The ruling African National Congress is targeting white-owned land for expropriation while also seeking to provide security of tenure to the 17 million people - a third of South Africa's population - who reside on tribal lands controlled by traditional leaders.

The Zulu king controls 2.8 million hectares under an entity called the Ingonyama Trust.

Last month a senior ANC official said the land reforms will include issuing title deeds to small-scale farmers on tribal lands, a departure from statements by Ramaphosa, who has pledged to the king that he would not to touch the land he controls.

Now King Zwelithini says he wants a written commitment from the president that the land of the Zulus will not be touched.

Youth Olympics to be held in Senegal

The International Olympic Committee yesterday nominated Senegal as the host country for the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games, to be held in 2022.

Senegal's application was based on three sites: the capital, Dakar; the new city of Diamniadio; and the seaside resort of Saly. Senegal’s project is tied to the country’s general development strategy, notably the national government’s “Emerging Senegal’’ plan, which envisions major economic and infrastructure improvements.

DRC tanker fire toll likely to rise

At least 53 people were killed when an oil tanker crashed in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the weekend, according to an updated toll issued by the health ministry in Kinshasa yesyterday.

The tanker collided with another vehicle and caught fire on Saturday on a highway 120 kilometres west of the capital.

The ministry said another 72 people were injured, and warned that the death toll could rise further.

President Joseph Kabila has declared three days of mourning for the victims of the disaster.