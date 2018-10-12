African press review 12 October 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Salif Keita: 'Golden voice of Africa' prepares release of final album
Salif Keita's cover album 'Un autre blanc'
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    PSG shred Lyon to set Ligue 1 record
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 4/5: Businesses sound the alarm as Brexit fears kick-in
  • media
    World music matters
    Salif Keita: 'Golden voice of Africa' prepares release of final …
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 3/5: Will Britain have enough food?
  • media
    Culture in France
    From James Bond to Marie Antoinette - films shot at the Vaux …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review Africa

African press review 12 October 2018

By
media

Ex-President Obasanjo of Nigeria endorses PDP Presidentil hopeful Atiku Abubakar he vowed never to forgive. And the driver in Kenya's Homeboyz killer bus tragedy was 72 years old.

We begin in Nigeria the papers relay cries from President Muhammadu Buhari's office about a gang up in the opposition People's Democratic Party to stop him from winning re-election.

Vanguard reports that the reaction followed a political bombshell that the ex-President Olusegun Obansanjo and his sworn political enemy PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar had buried the war hatchet.

Punch says that just two months ago Obasanjo had vowed not to support Atiku’s presidential ambition, stressing that God would not forgive him, if he did so, digging into a bitter dispute dating back to their time and President and Vice president of the country.

Premium Times reports that the spectacular turn-around occurred after Atiku Abubakar accompanied by top chiefs and prominent religious leaders backing his bid paid a high profile reconciliation visit to Obasanjo at his Abeokuta home on Thursday.

Daily Post says that on learning of the U-turn and somersault by Obasanjo, Buhari's office reacted by denouncing what they termed a “confederate of desperate power-mongers and questionable characters who wish to return Nigeria to the era of unbridled corruption.”

This Day holds that Olusegun Obasanjo finally blessed Atiku’s presidential aspiration because of pressure from the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.

According to the newspaper, the involvement of the religious leaders in the reconciliation meeting might suggest there might be a coalition against the re-election of Buhari, whose reign had been mired in massive killings.

This Day claims that political forces, are gathering behind Atiku against Buhari, largely because they see his three and a half years in the saddle as the most divisive of the nation in its 58 years of independence, fearing that another four years for him might push the country over the precipice.

In Kenya, the Star leads with another handshake that means volumes to the country's people as President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga discussed their plan to reunite the country ravaged by tribal hatred.

The newspaper reports that the two political rivals on Thursday emphasized that while their newly found friendship would meet resistance and pitfalls along the way, they remained committed to focus on the country’s posterity and not short-term political interests.

President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly reiterated his stance during the burial of Kikuyu music maestro Joseph Kamaru at Muthithi Secondary School in Murang’a County on Thursday.

Also in Kenya, Standard revisits the deadly Homeboyz’ bus crash in which 56 people were killed on Wednesday.

The paper reports that the 72-year-old who was also died in the accident had 50 years of experience and was on his second day behind the wheel.

Standard quotes relatives of the father of 25 as saying that he never drank.

One of the man's son's reportedly told Daily Nation that his father complained of the bus' faulty brakes.

And in South Africa the papers carry breaking news about the death of Pik Botha the last Foreign Minister of Apartheid South Africa. Several publications quote his son Roelof Botha as saying that he died at his Pretoria home on Thursday night at the age of 86.

BusinessLIVE reports that as foreign affairs minister in the cabinets of apartheid presidents BJ Vorster and PW Botha‚ Botha fought a losing battle to persuade the world that the policy was not a fundamental violation of human rights.

Sowetan recalls that Botha was later on minister of mineral and energy affairs under Nelson Mandela's first democratically elected government adding that he once hinted about wanting to join the African National Congress.

 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.