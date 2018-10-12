Rwanda's Louise Mushikiwabo confirmed as head Francophonie organisation

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Salif Keita: 'Golden voice of Africa' prepares release of final album
Salif Keita's cover album 'Un autre blanc'
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    PSG shred Lyon to set Ligue 1 record
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 4/5: Businesses sound the alarm as Brexit fears kick-in
  • media
    World music matters
    Salif Keita: 'Golden voice of Africa' prepares release of final …
  • media
    International report
    Brexit part 3/5: Will Britain have enough food?
  • media
    Culture in France
    From James Bond to Marie Antoinette - films shot at the Vaux …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Francophonie France French

Rwanda's Louise Mushikiwabo confirmed as head Francophonie organisation

By
media Louise Mushikiwabo, president of the International Organisation of La Francophonie. Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Rwanda's Louise Mushikiwabo has been confirmed as head of the International Francophone Organisation (OIF) in favour of Canada's outgoing Michaëlle Jean.

Ms Mushikiwabo, Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs, was appointed Secretary General by consensus at a closed meeting on the last day of the Yerevan Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), a kind of mini-UN 84 states and governments.

Her appointment was not longer in doubt after her rival, Canadian outgoing Michaëlle Jean, lost his two most important supporters: Canada and Quebec.

These two pillars of the French-speaking world, which are, between them, the second largest donor, have been forced to give up in view of the growing number of countries rallying behind Rwanda.

For some African commentators, the decision is a stitchup between French President Emmanuel Macron and Rwandan President Paul Kagame that does little for France's reputation or the OIF's mission.

"The silence is deafening," said Mathias Hounkpe of OSIWA, the West African branch of the Open Society network of thinktanks, describing how African countries have responded.

Other voices harshly recall France's history of back-door dealings in former sub-Saharan colonies, often at the expense of human rights and democracy.

"It's like Francafrique," said Ivory Coast commentator and author Alex Kipre, referring to a notorious policy of interference that Paris insists was ditched years ago.

French commonwealth

Created in 1970 along lines blazed by the Commonwealth, the OIF brings together 58 countries and regional governments, representing 274 million speakers of French around the world.

Just months ago, the big name expected to be adopted in Erevan was the current OIF secretary general, Michaelle Jean -- a Canadian of Haitian descent who in 2014 became the first woman and non-African to helm the organisation.

But her fortunes changed in May when Kagame visited Paris.

After talks with Macron, he announced -- in English -- that his foreign minister would be seeking the leadership of the world's francophone community.

Macron declared his support, saying Mushikiwabo had "every quality for the job".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.