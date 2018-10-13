Kagame sees progress in Rwanda - France relations [Video]

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Rwanda's president Paul Kagame talked to France 24’s Marc Perelman and RFI’s Christophe Boisbouvier in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the 17th OIF summit - the International Francophone Organisation - held in Yerevan in Armenia on 11 and 12 October 2018.