Paris Motor Show looks to our future on four-wheels
Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, speaks next to an electric show car called Renault K-ZE at the Paris Motor Show on 1 October 2018.
 
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 16 October 2018

By
media

Nigeria in state of revulsion as Boko Haram executes Hauwa Leman, the second abducted Red Cross worker to be killed in a month.

Daily Post says the hopes of millions were dashed by a statement issued by Information Minister Lai Mohammed confirming the inhuman  act by the hardline faction of Boko Haram known as ISWAP. Lai didn't says if the young woman's remains had been discovered.

The online Cable newspaper reports that the terrorists also promised to keep Leah Sharibu, one of the Dapchi schoolgirls who is currently in their custody, as “a slave for life.”

Premium Times recalls that Ms Liman was kidnapped alongside others in March in Rann, Borno State, when the insurgents attacked a camp for displaced persons.

One of the kidnapped aid workers, Saifura Khorsa, had been killed in September.

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused about 100,000 deaths since 2009, according to the Borno State Government.

Several Nigerian papers also take up a large protest staged on Monday at the site of last-Friday's deadly pipeline explosion in Abia State which killed 200 people. 

Vanguard reports that with some 40 people still in critical condition in hospitals more than 2000 youths from villages neighbouring the disaster scene barricaded the gate of a nearby Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, depot with a coffin containing the corpse of one of the victims.

The paper reports that the angry demonstrators carried placards rubbishing claims by the national oil company that the explosion at the Isissioma pipeline was a result of vandalism.

Vanguard says its reporters found signs of more leakages on the abandoned pipeline, which, in its view, corroborate claims by the youths that the company was still pumping fuel through the pipeline which had been abandoned for over three years.

In Kenya, the Standard warns in an investigative report that taxpayers are likely to pay millions of shillings to repair faulty cooking gas cylinders bought by the Government.

According to the newspaper the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said it was investigating how thousands of faulty gas cylinders were supplied under a Government program to provide cheap cooking fuel to the poor. 

The Standard claims that an internal audit found out that almost half of cylinders distributed by four of the country's suppliers were faulty leading to the rejection of more than 67,000 cooking gas bottles.

President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned the affordable cooking gas project two years ago. It targets poor households, with Kajiado and Machakos counties as the first beneficiaries.

In South Africa, Business Day comes back on the confession made by Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko that his publication was manipulated by the Jacob Zuma administration to publish  "tainted" award winning scoops.

In his confession Siqoko said the Publication was ready to return awards it won for these stories. Business Day says it is more the weaknesses of journalists that make them vulnerable to the lies and whispers from politicians.

 
