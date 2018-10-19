Benin ex-presidential candidate slams 'stitch-up' in cocaine case

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Syria's job prospects - Kobane Pt. 4
Tabqa dam turbine hall, Tabqa Syria
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Life of Kobane female teenagers - Kobane Pt. 5
  • media
    International report
    Syria's job prospects - Kobane Pt. 4
  • media
    International report
    Business as usual for weapons dealers - Kobane Pt.3
  • media
    International report
    Living the life of a teenage Kurdish fighter - Kobane Pt.2
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga explores post-war trauma …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Benin Yayi Boni Cocaine politics

Benin ex-presidential candidate slams 'stitch-up' in cocaine case

By
media Le Béninois Sébastien Ajavon. PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP

Sebastien Ajavon was sentenced Thursday in absentia to 20 years in prison and slapped an international arrest warrant, in connection with a haul of 18 kg of cocaine found in one of his shipping containers in 2016. Ajavon was previously acquitted of any wrongdoing and has questioned the government's decision to reopen the case.

"It's a stitch-up. I never saw the merchandise they're accusing me of," the 53-year told RFI's French service.

"The company Cajaf Common that I was managing never saw the drugs, because the container seals were tampered with. Furthermore, we were taken to court after being held in custody for 8 days, and the court finally cleared us."

In 2016, maritime police discovered the haul at the port of Cotonou in a container destined for one of Ajavon’s companies.

The business tycoon has always denied charges of drug trafficking and initially was cleared of any wrongdoing.

But on Thursday, he was charged with "high-risk international drug trafficking" of cocaine worth an estimated 16 million dollars, or just under 14 million euros.

The case against him has been reopened "because one of the partners are not satisfied by the first decision," explains Urbain Amegbedji, head of Benin's national employment agency.

Yet his legal team have denounced serious irregularities in the process and censorship by the authorities.

"When we arrived, the court prevented us from speaking," Marc Bensimon, one of Ajavon's lawyers told RFI. "We were all gagged, and weren't allowed to say a word. In their view, as lawyers, we are unable to speak if our client is not present. This is totally unacceptable and an infringement of the rights of the defence," he said, vowing to fight the decision in a higher court.

Ajavon did not appear at Thursday's hearing in the capital Porto-Novo, saying he was advised by his lawyers not to do so.

Friends and foes

"Everyone knows that I've never been afraid of facing the justice system of my country, as long as it's independent," he told RFI. "But when it’s not, what's the point in going? I can't risk putting my life in danger."

"The justice in Benin is independent," retorts Amegbedji.

"Why did he not show up? The same justice relaxed Mr Ajavon in 2016, the same justice can relax him in 2018," he says.

Yet the landscape has changed since then, notably relations between Ajavon and President Patrice Talon have soured.

Ajavon came third in Benin's presidential election in 2016, and threw his weight behind Talon to help him win the second round run-off against the then-prime minister Lionel Zinsou.

"We made a huge mistake in electing Mr Talon as our president, and I think the public will let him know," he comments.

In March, Ajavon launched his own political party with a view to another run for president in 2021. Ironically, his legal woes are actually making him more popular, he says.

"The more my legal woes grow, the more support I receive from the people of Benin."

Currently in exile in France, the man dubbed Benin's "chicken king" from having made his living selling livestock, insists the "real culprits" who stashed 18 kg of cocaine in one of his containers should be found. "We need to find the people who did this."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.