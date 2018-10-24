African press review 24 October 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
The voodoo tradition of West Africa is alive and well
The masquerade-like Zangbetos are normally covered in synthetic palm tree fronds.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    France seeks to boost trade ties with Africa at Paris conference
  • media
    International report
    The voodoo tradition of West Africa is alive and well
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France's post-Brexit business strategy includes new english-language …
  • media
    International report
    Drinking from the world's oldest vine
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Sweden’s parliamentary elections
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Press review

African press review 24 October 2018

By
media

First live coverage of a South African rape trial lives the country divided. And Amnesty International releases damning report about countless deaths of poor untried detainees in Madagascar's prisons.

We begin iwith shocking revelations about prison conditions in Madagascar where Amnesty International documented the death of 129 prisoners in 2017.

South Africa's Mail and Guardian reports that by October last year, 55% of the Island's 11 000 detainees, had yet to stand trial.

According to the publication the new Amnesty International report, titled ‘Punished for Being Poor’ reveals how “economically and otherwise disadvantaged people … are subjected to unjustified, excessive and lengthy pre-trial detentions”.

Amnesty also notes in the report that most of the detainees its researchers interviewed were too poor to pay for a lawyer, some not even knowing what a lawyer does.

In Nigeria, the papers take up Federal government plans to introduce birth control in the country.

Punch reports that new Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed disclosed at an economic summit in Abuja on Tuesday that President Muhammadu Buhari's government was working hard to come out with a policy that would limit the number of children that a mother could have in Nigeria.

According to the newspaper Mrs. Ahmed described Nigeria's growing population which stands at 190.9 million at the moment as one of the greatest challenges in the Federal Government's economic recovery and growth plan.

Also in Nigeria, Vanguard has a big splash on a quote from recent remark by the opposition PDP movement's Presidential running mate Peter Obi. He says people are celebrating corruption in the country everyday as Nigeria moved from 36 to 48 position in the corruption index.

The corporate banker who was picked by PDP Presidential flag bearer Atiku Abubakar as his running mate is quoted as saying at a function on Tuesday that even Pastors are praying that God should give him more even when they know it is corrupt money.

And in South Africa, Times Live takes up the rape trial of Nigerian televangelist  Timothy Omotoso which it claims remains a big talking point on social media in the country.

The paper reports that Cheryl Zondi aged 22  touched the hearts of many with her testimony at a Port Elizabeth High Court about how Omotoso had raped her since the age of 14.

Kenya, Daily Nation says Zondi's revelations at the trial broadcast live on television pushed angry crowds to storm Omotoso's church in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, forcing his followers to lock themselves up inside the building.

The Nation says Miss Zondi had received death threats ahead of the first prominent rape case to be broadcast live

According to the Kenyan publication, Zondi's suit is raising difficult questions about victims' rights, impartiality and whether justice is best served by having television cameras in courtrooms in a country where more than 100 rapes are reported to the police each day.

The Port Elizabeth Herald reports that the trial could be in for a long delay after the televangelist’s lawyer High Court judge Mandela Makaula to recuse himself, after accusing him of being biased in favour of state witness Cheryl Zondi.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.