African press review 31 October 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
LGBT rights groups organised a demonstration in Paris on 21 October to call on officials and politicians to take notice of a rise in homophobic attacks.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/31 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/31 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/31 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/31 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/31 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 10/31 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 10/31 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 10/31 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 10/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Human Rights Defenders unite against danger
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Red lizard soup
  • media
    International media
    Khashoggi case sparks fears of copycat killings in Africa
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Female and atheist in Saudi Arabia
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Nigeria Press review Kenya South Africa South Sudan Uganda

African press review 31 October 2018

By
media

South Sudan dreams of peace again as rebel leader Riek Machar returns to Juba to sign a fresh peace deal. Rwanda sets parity benchmark after President Kagame's latest cabinet reshuffle. And Nigeria's opposition PDP reactivates controversy about President Buhari's academic qualifications.

We begin with robust coverage of the return to South Sudan of rebel leader Riek Machar this Wednesday.

Uganda's Daily Monitor says the rebel chief arrived at Juba airport at 0630 GMT this morning and was welcomed by President Salva Kiir, Machar's former ally turned bitter enemy.

The publication reports that the two are to join regional leaders at the ceremony later Wednesday to publicly celebrate the most recent peace agreement, signed in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa in September.

The Kenyan Star reports that the leaders of Sudan and Ethiopia who helped broker the agreement earlier this year have also arrived Juba to attend the signing and celebration of the peace deal between Machar and his longtime rival, President Salva Kiir.

The Star recalls that the world's youngest nation plunged into civil war in late 2013 when troops loyal to Kiir clashed with Machar's in Juba unleashing a killing spree that forced millions to flee the capital.

Machar sought refuge in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo and later to South Africa, where he was held under house arrest until earlier this year.

In Rwanda the New Times have all you need to know about the new win-win cabinet appointed by President Paul Kagame. The paper reports that half of the new 26 member government are women. 

South Africa's Times says Kagame "tapped in the fountain of youth" with the average age of ministers standing at 47.5 years and the youngest just 31-years old.

The paper claims that the reshuffle has enabled Rwanda to move up to an impressive 4th place on the Global Gender Gap Index behind Iceland, Norway and Finland.

In Kenya where Daily Nation leads with news that Uganda had shelved plans to extend the Standard Gauge Railway from Malaba to Kampala until “unresolved issues with Kenya and China have been concluded".

According to the newspaper, the government Kenya was putting on a brave face to the setback.

The Nation reports that on Tuesday, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia announced plans to instead revamp the Kisumu Port in Lake Victoria to ease movement of goods via the lake to Uganda and Rwanda.

Kenya secured a 1.2 billion euro loan from China to extend its railway from Nairobi to Naivasha and construction is ongoing. The Mombasa   Nairobi SGR line was completed mid-last year.

Daily Nation quotes Uganda's Finance Minister Matia Kasaija as telling its sister publication, the Daily Monitor, on Monday, that Kampala had put on hold the Standard Gauge Railway SGR venture and has instead turned attention to revamping the old meter-gauge railway network.

The Chinese-financed project is the first stage in a scheme that aims to extend to Uganda and other landlocked countries.

 

In Nigeria, Vanguard leads with pressure being piled on President Muhammadu Buhari by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, to come clean about his academic qualifications. 

The paper recalls that the controversy has been running since an Abuja-based lawyer filed an injunction at the Federal High Court, questioning Buhari's academic credentials to contest the 2014 Presidential elections.

The lawyer argued that he did not pass the Cambridge West African School Certificate in 1961 as he claimed.

The PDP reportedly stated that the fretting in the Presidency over the issue instead of producing the document shows that something is fishy.

And in South Africa, the Sowetan leads with shocking revelations that the woman who was doused with petrol and set alight allegedly by her boyfriend on Friday because she dared return to greet him.

The paper says a neighbour, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said she heard Viwe Dalingozi screaming for help as she ran to the Johannesburg flat in flames adding that before she could go in to assist the woman he saw the boyfriend running from the flat.

According to the Sowetan, Dalingozi who moved to Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape four years ago gave the ex-boyfriend’s identity to relatives before breathing her last at a Johannesburg hospital.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.