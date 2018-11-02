RFI in 15 languages

 

Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
LGBT rights groups organised a demonstration in Paris on 21 October to call on officials and politicians to take notice of a rise in homophobic attacks.
 
Africa

Young journalists from Côte d'Ivoire win Dupont-Verlon scholarship

By
media Rfi's head Cécile Mégie with the winners of the 2018 Dupont-Verlon scholarship in Côte d'Ivoire, 2 November 2018 FMM

Journalist Taby Badjo Marina Djava and radio technician Aman Baptiste Ado from Côte d'Ivoire are the winners of the 2018 Ghislaine Dupont-Claude Verlon scholarship. The scholarship is named after the two RFI journalists who were kidnapped and killed five years ago in Mali.

Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon. ©RFI

It has been five years after RFI journalists Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon were murdered on an assignment in northern Mali.

The Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon scholarship was created in 2014 by France Médias Monde, RFI's parent company.

After previous sessions in Mali, Madagascar, Benin and Senegal, this year's event was held in Côte d'Ivoire.

The winners of the 2018 scholarship were announced on Friday. They are Taby Badjo Marina Djava, a journalist and Aman Baptiste Ado, a radio technician.

The award ceremony was presided by RFI head Cécile Mégie, who was accompanied by Gilles Hubersonin, France's ambassador in Abidjan and Sidi Tiémoko Touré, Côte d'Ivoire's Minister of Communications and Media.

Apolline Verlon, Claude Verlon's daughter, also attended the event, along with other political and media personalities.

Djava and Ado's scholarships will take them to Paris to follow intensive training sessions in prestigious institutions like the Science Po school and the National Audiovisual Institute (INA).

The winners will also train at RFI's studios.

