Africa press review 9 November 2018

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 11/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 11/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 11/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 11/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Paris exhibition maps out post-WWI turmoil in the east
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Can democracy work in Africa?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    A passionate collector of 'ordinary Chinese objects'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Human Rights Defenders unite against danger
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Rise in LGBT violence, procreation assistance debate continues
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Press review South Africa China Kenya Nigeria

Africa press review 9 November 2018

By
media

South Africa puts on a poor show at an international trade fair while Kenya clamps down on a cheating cartel and beer giant Guinness does very well for itself in Nigeria.

The Mail & Guardian is unimpressed by South Africa’s performance at the first China International Import Expo, one of the largest trade fairs ever held.

A reporter in Shanghai depicts a very unflattering scene: “The products on display were hardly a showcase of the best that South Africa has to offer. It included a line of children’s leather shoes and a generic peri-peri sauce brand. One participant, Beef Master Kimberley, tells the paper that they were not interested in growing their existing trade with China because they had no capacity, and were only participating at the behest of the trade and industry department.

The Northern Cape economic development agency “had not thought to bring tasters for the selection of the province’s wines it was trying to flog” writes the paper before deploring that some key South African industries such as the tourism sector had failed to show-up while most stalls hadn’t bothered to employ translators or feature a member of staff who spoke Mandarin.

Altogether 300 companies from 170 countries were there to try get a share of the “10-trillion dollars that China has promised to spend on imports in the next 15 years.”

South Africa put on a poor show which the paper notes was “especially stark in contrast with its African rivals. In particular, Ethiopia, Kenya and Senegal who produced slick, sophisticated exhibits that projected an image of efficiency and professionalism, complete with interactive displays and Mandarin speakers to translate.”

Professional cheating is something that has been investigated over in Kenya as The Standard reveals in an article on “an elaborate examination cheating network [that has] been unearthed after a three-year security operation.” According to the The Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) two suspects were arrested on Wednesday it what they dub a “ major breakthrough in the war against cartels that compromise the credibility of national tests.”

The leader of the network however is still on the run.

“The network operates through unscrupulous teachers, parents, students and some security officers who are compromised to beat Knec systems to sneak out examination papers just before they are done.»

The Standard says the cartel “with huge financial muscle, has been behind the fake examination question papers that flood the market during the countdown to the start of national exams.”

It encourage schools to collect money ­ up to Sh30,000 per student to buy examination papers.

“Students in the examination centres planning to cheat are usually informed ahead of time and encouraged to cooperate in the scheme that is executed seamlessly to evade the keen eye of security chiefs.”

Great news for Irish Beer giant Guinness: profits after tax have risen by 249%.

So writes Nigeria’s Guardian noting it “has approved a dividend of 4.03 billion Naira, translating to a payout of 1.84 per share to shareholders for the financial year ended, June 30, 2018.”

The company, at its 68th Annual General Meeting in Abuja, also disclosed an impressive growth with a recorded "31 per cent improvement in operating profit from 10.2 billion Naira in 2017 to 13.4 billion in 2018”

The Chairman said that “despite the poor consumer purchasing power in the country, which had a marked effect in the brewing industry, Guinness Nigeria was still able to expand its operations to see a significant rise in profit. "

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.