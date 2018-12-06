RFI in 15 languages

 

Egypt's arms fair boosts military's image as regional superpower
French company CNIM presents a new Amphibious landing craft to the Egyptian navy
 
France rules to extradite brother of Burkinabe ex-leader Blaise Compaore

By
media In this photograph taken on December 20, 2012, Francois Compaore, brother of the deposed Burkinabe president Blaise Compaore, looks on during a summit in Ouagadougou. Ahmed OUOBA / AFP

A French court on Wednesday approved the extradition of the brother of Burkina Faso's ousted leader Blaise Compaore to face prosecution in his homeland over the murder of a journalist.

Francois Compaore, who was arrested in Paris in October last year over the 1998 killing of investigative journalist Norbert Zongo in Burkina Faso, could still challenge the decision by the Court of Appeal in a higher court.

He was one of the most disliked figures in the regime of Blaise Compaore, who was ousted in a popular revolt in October 2014 after trying to change the constitution to extend his 27-year grip on power.

Francois Compaore is wanted on charges of "inciting the death" of Zongo and three companions, whose charred bodies were found in a burnt-out car in the south of the country in December 1998.

Zongo's family have long accused Francois Compaore of having had a hand in the killings, which triggered mass protests in Burkina Faso and drew international condemnation.

Compaore's lawyers argued against his extradition saying the charges he faces do not exist in France and warned he could face the death penalty.

A relative of Norbert Zongo holds his portrait on 16th of Dcember, 1998. ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP

 

(AFP)

 
