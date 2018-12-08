RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/05 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
  • media
    World music matters
    Cameroon's Blick Bassy remembers 1958 and his fallen hero
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Egypt's arms fair boosts military's image as regional superpower
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those hungry little ring-tailed lemurs of Madagascar
  • media
    World music matters
    Yom and the Wonder Rabbis: from shtetl to dancefloor, the klezmer …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Algeria Monks France Murder Pope

French monks among 19 Christian clerics beatified in Algeria’s Oran

By
media Les moines de Tibhirine, Algérie. © Didier CONTANT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The Catholic Church has beatified 19 clergy killed during the dark years of the Algerian war in the 1990s. It’s the first time such a ceremony has been conducted in a Muslim country and it wasn't without risk.

May "Monsignor Pierre Claverie... and his 18 companions, faithful messengers of the Gospel, humble artisans of peace... from now on be called blessed," said papal envoy Cardinal Angelo Becciu, reading the decree of beatification, the first step on the path to Roman Catholic sainthood.

Claverie was killed along with his driver in 1996 when a remote-controlled bomb exploded at his residence in Oran.

Seven French monks, abducted from the Priory of Our Lady of Atlas in Tibhirine, southwest of Algiers, by gunmen in March 1996 , were also beatified.

The ceremony was held under tight security at the Santa Cruz church overlooking Oran.

Some 1,200 people attended, including pilgrims, relatives and friends of the beatified, and many imams.

In the opening address, Archbishop Paul Desfarges of Algiers paid tribute to "the thousands and thousands of victims of the Algerian civil war", describing them as anonymous heroes.

Jean-Paul Vesco, Bishop of Oran, told RFI that organising such a ceremony was delicate.

“The risk is that in Algeria, and the Muslim world, people say ‘here’s a [Catholic] church making a fuss over 19 victims whereas we had 200,000 dead including a hundred imams. This isn’t even talked about in France.”

Vesco cited an Imam from the mosque near Oran's casbah who denounced the murder of two clerics during Friday prayers and was then killed himself.

If holding the beatification ceremony in Algeria means “we’re talking about all that, then it has meaning,” he concludes.

In a message read during the ceremony by Becciu, Pope Francis spoke of his hope that "this celebration helps to heal the wounds of the past and create a new dynamic of meeting and living together".

The 19 clergy were declared martyrs by the Vatican in January 2018, since they were slain "in odium fidei", or out of hatred for the faith.

Pope Francis himself spoke of the beatification in prayers at Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican on Saturday.

"May this beatification be an incentive for all to build a world of fraternity and solidarity together", the pope said.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.