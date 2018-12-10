RFI in 15 languages

 

The unknown pyramids in the Republic of the Sudan
 
Sports
Africa Sport Marathon Singapore

Kenyans sweep top 17 spots in Singapore men's marathon, 5 top spots in women's race

By
media Joshua Kipkorir from Kenya runs in the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon 2017 in Mumbai on January 15, 2017 AFP

Kenyans finished in the first 17 spots of the men's Singapore marathon. Winner Joshua Kipkorir completed the race about half an hour quicker than the fastest non-Kenyan. Kenyan runners also dominated the women's event, bagging the top five spots.

24 year-old Kipkorir, competing in the Singapore marathon for the first time, finished Sunday's race in two hours, 12 minutes and 20 seconds, the second-fastest time in the event's history, according to organisers.

Felix Kirwa was second, a minute behind Kipkorir, while Andrew Kimtai was third.

A total of 22 Kenyan men took part in the marathon, according to organisers.

The fastest non-Kenyan was Singaporean runner Soh Rui Yong, lagging far behind the winner, with a time of two hours, 41 minutes and 49 seconds.

Kenyan runners also dominated the women's event, winning the top five spots.

38-year old Priscah Cherono won the women’s title with the second-fastest timing in the race’s history, clocking two hours, 32 minutes and 12 seconds to edge out compatriots Stella Barsosio (2:33:22) and Jane Jelagat (2:35:37).

Fifteen Kenyan women in all took part in the race.

Around 10,000 people completed the 42-kilometre race.

Last week Kenyan athlete Eliud Kipchoge, who has been acclaimed as the greatest marathon runner of the modern era, won the International Association of Athletics Federations men's 2018 award.

The Olympic champion set a new marathon world record in Berlin in September with a time of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds.

He has dominated marathon racing since making his debut in Hamburg in 2013.

(RFI with AFP)

