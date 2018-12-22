RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou's Floating Studio
 
  Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/21 14h00 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/20 14h00 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/19 14h00 GMT
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou's Floating Studio
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron, intelligence and the Yellow Vest protests
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    What you think of New Caledonia's referendum
  • media
    World music matters
    Kafé Groppi: jazzman Khalil Chahine's album of memories
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Shanty towns, prejudice, spies ... the story of France's Portuguese …
Africa
Mogadishu Africa Somalia Terrorism

Seven die in Mogadishu car bomb attacks

By
media The jihadist group Shabaab said they were behind the two explosions in Mogadishu that left seven people dead. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Seven people have been killed in two car bomb attacks near the presidential palace in the Somali capital Mogadishu. The jihadist al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the blasts outside the national theatre, 500 metres from the palace.
 

"The second blast was very big," witness Idil Hassan told AFP. "I saw the dead bodies of several people, including members of the security forces."

Another witness, Osman Fahiye, said a leading official from Banadir, a region which surrounds Mogadishu, was hurt in the second blast.

"He was lightly wounded but several of his security guards were killed in the blast," said Fahiye.

"We have confirmed seven people died in the two blasts and more than 10 others were wounded," said police spokesman Ibrahim Mohamed. "The security forces have cordoned off the area and an investigation is ongoing."

Somalia's London-based Universal TV said three of its staff were among the dead. The company named one as Somali and British dual national Awil Dahir

A Shabaab statement said the Islamist group's "martyrdom operation" had targeted a security checkpoint that used to protect the presidential palace.

Shabaab was largely driven out of the capital in 2011 and has lost many of its strongholds. But it retains control of large rural swathes of the country and continues to wage a guerrilla war against the authorities.

The group says it wants to topple the internationally-backed government.
 

