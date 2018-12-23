RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou's Floating Studio
 
  Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/21 14h00 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/20 14h00 GMT
  Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 12/19 14h00 GMT
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The Route de Rhum and Titouan Lamazou's Floating Studio
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Macron, intelligence and the Yellow Vest protests
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    What you think of New Caledonia's referendum
  • media
    World music matters
    Kafé Groppi: jazzman Khalil Chahine's album of memories
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Shanty towns, prejudice, spies ... the story of France's Portuguese …
Africa
France Africa Chad Emmanuel Macron Terrorism Sahel

Macron in Chad to meet French troops, boost G5 Sahel

media Le président français Emmanuel Macron est arrivé au Tchad ce samedi 22 décembre dans l'après-midi, où il a pu s'entretenir avec son homologue Idriss Déby. ludovic MARIN / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron has had pre-Christmas dinner with French soldiers deployed in the Sahel in the Chadian capital N'Djamena, ahead of talks with his counterpart Idriss Deby, to confirm his commitment to the fight against extremism in the region.

Macron was greeted by Deby at Kossei air base upon arrival Saturday before dining with French troops stationed in the region as part of the anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane.

Macron brought along the Elysées Palace chef, Guillaume Gomez, and enough champagne, foie gras and chocolate for 1,300 troops.

The President also addressed commanders of the British, Estonian, German and Spanish units that are taking part in the operation.

Macron is using his first visit to Chad to reaffirm his commitment to the fight against extremism in the region. The French government's objective is to strengthen its partnership with the new anti-jihadist force of the G5 Sahel supported by Mauritania, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso and Chad.

The Barkhane force, which boasts some 4,500 French troops, was launched in 2014 to fight jihadists in the region. A Barkhane commander said the operation's troops carry out 600 operations each month.

French troops patrol huge region

The Sahel region with its huge expanse of remote desert is home to several jihadist groups.

Islamist extremists have been largely chased out of northern Mali by the French military intervention, however they have regained territory in central Mali.

 

with AFP

