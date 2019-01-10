RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Restitution of artifacts to a former French colony – and your good intentions …
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/07 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Parisians form informal networks to help unaccompanied minors
  • media
    Global Focus
    18th century manuscripts reveal life in Louisiana under French …
  • media
    Cinefile
    Love smoulders in Cold War and embers refuse to die in L'amour …
  • media
    Cinefile
    A compassionately splendid The Happy Prince, in We the Coyotes, …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Restitution of artifacts to a former French colony – and your …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Democratic Republic of Congo Church Elections

DR Congo: Catholic Church says official results don't match its tally

By
media Catholic bishops arrive for a meeting to sign a political agreement between the government and opposition in Kinshasa on 1 January 2017. Photo: Junior D Kannah/AFP

The Catholic Church in the Democratic Republic of Congo has said that its unofficial tallies for the country’s contentious elections do not match the official announcement by the electoral commission. However, it welcomed the official results as leading to the country’s first handover of power since 2001.

“We take note of the publication of provisional results for the presidential elections, which for the first time in our recent history, open the way to an alternative,” said a statement from the Episcopal Conference of the Congo (CENCO), seen by RFI.

Nevertheless, CENCO said the unofficial results it tallied did not correspond to those announced by the electoral commission.

CENCO had some 40,000 election observers deployed at polling stations across the country. And its unofficial results were highly anticipated given previous statements claiming that it indeed knew who the Congolese people had chosen as president.

“We urge everyone to show civic maturity and especially to avoid any recourse to violence,” said the CENCO statement.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.