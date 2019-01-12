RFI in 15 languages

 

La Chica: the sound of magic realism
La Chica's debut album Cambio, released 8 February
 
Africa
Joseph Kabila Democratic Republic of Congo Democracy Elections

Democratic Republic of Congo turns the page on Kabila era

By
media Joseph Kabila clings onto power after second term expires at the end of 2016 JUNIOR D.KANNAH / AFP

The surprise presidential victory of Felix Tshisekedi turns the page on more than two decades of Kabila rule in Democratic Republic of Congo. It's a legacy that began in a tumultuous fashion with the assassination of Joseph's father Laurent in 2001, which propelled the then 29-year-old to the gates of power. We look back at the legacy of Joseph Kabila.

'Congo under Joseph Kabila was the same as it was under Mobutu', says Kris Berwouts, author of Congo's Violent Peace.Listen to his full interview by hitting play on the link below.

And for a look back at Kabila's legacy, check out our interactive slideshow on the link below.

