French PM announces 5-part plan for no-deal Brexit

By
A ferry "Spirit of France" arrives at the Port of Dover during a trial of how road will cope in case of a "no-deal" Brexit, Kent

France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has announced a five-step emergency plan to be implemented if British Parliament does not approve a deal to exit the European Union. French parliament is expected to pass the bill on Thursday.

"We want to be ready to protect the interests of our citizens," said Philippe, speaking with 14 ministries involved in Brexit. The plan also involves British citizens living in France.

"Our objective is at the same time to respect our obligations, to make sure that the lives of our citizens and, in a way, British citizens living in France are impacted as little as possible," he said.

One aspect of the plan is the reinforcement of ports and airports, investing 50 million euros in staffing and infrastructure that will be most affected by a no-deal Brexit.

"In some ports that will be the construction of car parks, in others it will be the establishment of infrastructure for carrying out checks," Philippe said.

Some 580 additional customs staff, agents, and veterinary inspectors will be hired as part of the emergency customs infrastructure.

British citizens will have the right to remain until 29 March 2020, one year after Brexit, but will need to apply for residency after that. This is contingent on British reciprocity for French citizens in the UK.

The Eurotunnel between Dover and Calais will continue to be operational, and British trucks will continue to deliver goods to France, which includes defence equipment deliveries, a separate point in the French plan.

Another aspect of the plan will “permit the continuation of certain financial activities, in particular in terms of insurance, following the loss of Britain’s financial passport," said Philippe.

The British government has created a Brexit website that provides more information to British citizens and firms living and working in France.

 
