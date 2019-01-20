RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow Vests
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/17 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 01/16 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    French President Emmanuel Macron’s concessions to the Yellow …
  • media
    World music matters
    Gérald Toto: Swaying to a slower rhythm
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Post-explosion in Paris's historic 9th
  • media
    International report
    The guitar maker capturing the soul of old New York
  • media
    International report
    Effects of US government shutdown
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa DRC Felix Tshisekedi Joseph Kabila Elections

DR Congo court confirms Tshisekedi presidential election victory

By
media Felix Tshisekedi, leader of the opposition Union for Democracy and Social Progress, gestures to supporters at party headquarters in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, 10 January 2019. REUTERS/Olivia Acland/File Photo

DR Congo's top court has declared opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi the winner of disputed presidential elections after throwing out a legal challenge by the runner-up.

Announcing the final results of the much-delayed poll, the Constitutional Court said Sunday that Tshisekedi had won by a simple majority, paving the way for him to take over from long-term leader Joseph Kabila.

Runner-up Martin Fayulu, who has previously described the outcome as an "electoral coup" forged by Tshisekedi and Kabila, immediately called on the international community to reject the results.

"I ask the entire international community not to recognise a power that has neither legitimacy nor legal standing to represent the Congolese people," he said of Tshisekedi, declaring himself "the only legitimate president".

Tshisekedi's victory was provisionally announced earlier this month by the Independent National Election Commission (CENI) but it was challenged both at home and abroad, with the African Union appealing for the final results to be delayed.

On Sunday, the Constitutional Court said Fayulu's claims were "unfounded" and he had failed to prove any inaccuracies in the figures, describing his call for a recount as "absurd".

"Only the CENI has produced authentic and sincere results," judge Noel Kilomba said.

The court went on to declare Tshisekedi as the "President of the Democratic Republic of Congo by simple majority".

The ruling was considered unsurprising, with the court made up of Kabila's allies.

Hundreds of supporters of Tshisekedi had gathered outside the court holding placards saying "No to interference" and "Independent country" as riot police stood nearby.

The CENI has previously scheduled the swearing-in of the next president for Tuesday.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.