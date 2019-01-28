RFI in 15 languages

 

World music matters
Leyla McCalla's Capitalist Blues
McCalla's third album, The Capitalist Blues, includes several songs in Haitian creole.
 
Africa
France Mali Justice RFI François Hollande

RFI journalists killed in Mali: ex-president Hollande heard as witness

By
media Claude Verlon (L) and Ghislaine Dupont (R) were abducted and killed in northern Mali on November 23, 2013 ©RFI

Former President François Hollande testified at the ongoing investigation about the  murders of RFI journalists Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon. Both were killed in Mali in 2013.

Judges investigating the kidnapping and killing of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon interviewed François Hollande on January 11 about 'off the record' conversations he had with journalists during which he is believed to have alluded to information that appeared to contradict the investigation.

Last month, Bernard Bajolet, former head of France's external intelligence agency DGSE, was also heard by the judges.

Dupont, 57, and Verlon, 58, were abducted and murdered on November 2, 2013 in Kidal, northern Mali.

For years, friends and well-wishers of the two murdered RFI journalists have been pressing the government for the 'truth' (File photo: 2017) BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

 

 

