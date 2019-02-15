RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Jean-Luc Thomas: flute player, horse-whisperer
Jean-Luc Thomas continually enriches his flute playing with musicians all over the world
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 02/13 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Jean-Luc Thomas: flute player, horse-whisperer
  • media
    International report
    Back in Senegal, ex-president Wade vows to force election delay
  • media
    International report
    Liberia's anti-graft body says Weah undermining fight against …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Let’s celebrate World Radio Day!
  • media
    International report
    Providing justice to people in Ethiopia's Somali Regional State
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
South Africa Government Corruption

Arrest warrant in Gupta corruption case withdrawn

By
media Duduzane Zuma, son of South African former president Jacob Zuma, at his trial last July. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African police have withdrawn an arrest warrant for businessman Ajay Gupta after charges were dropped against Dudzane Zuma, former president Jacob Zuma’s son.

“The warrant for Ajay Gupta was provisionally withdrawn,” said Hangwani Mulaudzi, a spokesperson for the Hawks police unit.

Gupta, an associate of Jacob Zuma, was wanted on corruption charges, accused of stealing millions of euros from the South African government. Gupta was allegedly linked to Duduzane because Mcebisi Jonas, former deputy finance minister, said he had been bribed by the two while Jacob Zuma was still in office.

Jonas maintains they offered him 600 million Rand (37 million euros) and promised him the minister of finance portfolio.

The Hawks said the charges against Duduzane were dropped because the Zondo commission, a judicial probe tasked with investigating state capture, the South African name for government corruption, was not yet complete. The Gupta warrant could be reinstated, it added.

Gupta has said in local media that he is not a fugitive. Currently living outside South Africa, he says he will not return to face interrogation by the Zondo commission.

The Hawks police unit said that other Gupta cases would continue to be investigated.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.