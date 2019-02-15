RFI in 15 languages

 

World music matters
Jean-Luc Thomas: flute player, horse-whisperer
Jean-Luc Thomas continually enriches his flute playing with musicians all over the world
 
Security beefed-up in Nigeria's general elections

By
media Nigerians in downtown Lagos Rfi / Anne-Marie Bissada

Today Nigerians hit the polls to participate in the country’s general elections, to choose their next president, vice-president, and representatives at the house of assembly. But with 80,004,084 people registered to vote and a fear of violence breaking out, the government has put in place certain measures to ensure safety and a fair and clean vote.

A clean vote is one thing that many are worried about. With the two top parties vying for the presidency, there are fears of voter fraud.

28 foreign organisations are expected to be deploying teams of observers during the polls, including the African Union, the Egyptian embassy of Egypt and the Embassy of the United States.

Added to that number are some 3500 observers from the Abuja-based Centre for Democracy and Development, among an additional 115 local groups who will also be sending their own teams.

They will be tasked with observing the voting process of some 120,000 polling units across the country.

Voting

Polls are open as of 8:00 am and close at 2:00 pm. However, as indicated on the website of the Independent National Electoral Commission, or INEC, voters who show up to queue before 2:00 pm will also be allowed to cast their ballot.

Voters will need to present his or herself to the INEC official who will then verify the validity of the Permanent Voter Card, using a smart card reader.

A finger-print reading machine will also confirm the validity of the person by matching it against those already at the polling unit.

Any finger can be used for marking the ballot paper.

There were rumours circulating that INEC would reveal which finger could be used early this morning, or that the index finger could only be used.

 

Safety

Security was increased across the country on Friday evening in anticipation of any violence, voter intimidation or vote rigging.

Particular attention was paid to the areas across the country where there has been violence stemming from Islamists, namely Boko Haram in the north, deadly clashes between farmers and herders in the central states, and kidnappings and banditry in the northwest.

In Lagos alone, the Commissioner of Police, Zubariu Mu’azu said some 30,000 security personnel would be deployed in Lagos.

Borno’s police commissioner, Damian Chukwu also noted that some 14,000 security personnel were being deployed for the election, to strenghten security in those more vulnerable areas.

Added to that, all vehicles have been ordered off the roads from 6:00 am until 6:00 pm today.

Mohammed Adamu, Nigeria’s police chief added such restrictions were needed to prevent those wanting to provoke any problems to disrupt voting.

Land borders will also be closed for 48 hours starting at noon.

