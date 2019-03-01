RFI in 15 languages

 

Africa

At least 10 killed in Somalia gunfight after suicide car bomb

media Security personal next to buildings damaged at the scene of a suicide car bomb attack targeting a Mogadishu hotel, Somalia 1 March, 2019. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

At least 10 people have been killed in an overnight battle in Somalia's capital Mogadishu that began with a car bombing by the al-Shabaab jihadist group, security officers said on Friday, as sporadic shooting continued.

One Shabaab fighter blew himself up in the car bomb late on Thursday, a huge blast that ripped the front off a major hotel and sparked a fireball blaze igniting several cars on the busy street.

Other fighters from the Al-Qaeda-linked group stormed inside a building housing a restaurant, where they were ringed by police.

"More than 10 people have been killed," Abdirahman Ali, a national security officer told AFP. "Rescue operations are still ongoing. The death toll may therefore be higher because there could be still bodies under the debris."

"There are still some armed men inside a building," police officer Ibrahim Mohamed said on Friday, as sporadic bursts of gunfire and grenade explosions could be heard. "Security forces are trying to storm the building."

Abdukadir Abdirahman, director of the Aamin Ambulance service, said that at least 60 people had been wounded.

Shabaab insurgents said a suicide bomber from their group was responsible for the attack, in a bid to kill senior officials staying in the Maka Al-Mukarama hotel.

(AFP)

