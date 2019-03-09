RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Celebrating women on nternational Women’s Day!
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/08 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 03/06 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Celebrating women on nternational Women’s Day!
  • media
    International report
    Thousands of women march 10,000 km across India for their rights …
  • media
    International report
    Zambia grapples with alcoholism
  • media
    International report
    Wiki quests for Africa content
  • media
    International report
    Fifty Years of Concorde
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Elections Local government Nigeria Vote Poll

Nigerian voters turn out to elect governors in 29 states

By
media Votes being empited from an urn. Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Nigerians voted for their state representatives on Saturday. They are electing governors and members of their state assembies. In the capital Abuja, Federal Territory, ballots are being cast for administrative councils. Violence and irregularities have already been registered by official and unofficial monitors.

 

The Nigerian electoral commission has said a fire destroyed voting materials at one of its offices in Akwa Ibom state, in the south of the country.

Election monitors meanwhile, have expressed concern over possible increased political violence.

On Friday the Situation Room, an umbrella organisation made up of more than 70 civil society monitoring groups said they were concerned about several states where they said there was evidence of "partisanship of security agencies" and "an intimidating presence of military personnel."

The monitoring group said that two people had been killed and 35 vehicles destroyed in violence between political supporters in the southwest state of Lagos on Friday.

Moreover, the Situation Room has said last month's presidential election did not meet the minimum standard to be credible, although most domestic and international observers disagreed.

President Muhammadu Buhari hopes to consolidate his victory of 23 February. He he won 19 states and a second, four-year term of office.

His All Progressives Congress (APC) currently controls 22 states while the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in charge in 13. One state is under The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) .

In Nigeria, governors control state finances, and are responsible for key areas including education and health.
 

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.