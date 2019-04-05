RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Julia Sarr: breaking the codes in African song
Julia Sarr is pushing back the boundaries of what we think of as
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Julia Sarr: breaking the codes in African song
  • media
    International report
    What matters in anti-matter
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's anti-radicalistation theatre
  • media
    International report
    Hotel workers in Guinea break silence on rape
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    The power of radio during British-mandated Palestine
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Latest news
  • Please note that listeners to RFI English should now tune into the live streaming of Paris Live between 1300 and 1400 hours UT.
Africa
Rwanda Genocide Emmanuel Macron

Macron appoints experts to investigate France’s role in Rwanda genocide

By
media A picture taken on March 22, 2019 shows the names of the victims of the Rwanda's 1994 genocide's at the Ntarama Genocide Memorial, in Kigali. On April 7, 2019, Rwanda will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1994 genocide. AFP/Jacques NKinzingabo

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday appointed a panel of experts to investigate France's actions in Rwanda during the country's genocide 25 years ago, a subject that has dogged Franco-Rwandan relations since the 1994 massacres.

The commission of eight researchers and historians "will be tasked with consulting all France's archives relating to the genocide [...] in order to analyses the role and engagement of France during that period," the presidency said in a statement.

The commission will look at the period from 1990 to 1994 to "contribute to a better understanding and knowledge of the genocide of Tutsis," the statement said.

The findings will enrich material used to teach people in France about the genocide, it added.

Rwanda has accused France of being complicit in the genocide of an estimated 800,000 mostly ethnic Tutsis through its support for the Hutu-led government of the day.

It also accuses the French forces who were stationed in Rwanda under a UN mandate of having helped some of the perpetrators to escape, with some seeking sanctuary in France.

2019_04_05 France's role in Rwanda genocide?

Paris has consistently denied complicity in the bloodletting, which has cast a long shadow over Franco-Rwandan relations, leading Rwanda at one point to break off ties for three years.

Relations have improved in the past decade, though Macron caused disappointment among genocide survivors by turning down an invitation to attend this weekend's genocide commemorations in Rwanda.

In December 2018, France dropped a longstanding investigation into nine Rwandan officials in connection with the April 6, 1994 plane crash that killed then-president Juvenal Habyarimana and triggered the massacres.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.