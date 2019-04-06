RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Golden and Silver Bears at the Berlinale film festival
The Sound Kitchen
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Golden and Silver Bears at the Berlinale film festival
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French apples and Brexit, slavery reparations, and is …
  • media
    World music matters
    Julia Sarr: breaking the codes in African song
  • media
    International report
    What matters in anti-matter
  • media
    International report
    Senegal's anti-radicalistation theatre
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Tunisia Elections President

Tunisia’s president says he wants to ‘open the door to youth’, will not run again

By
media Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi at a ceremony in honour of the victims who died in the terrorist attack on the national Bardo Museum, Tunis, 18 November 2016 AFP/ F. Belaid

Tunisian’s 92-year-old president told Nidaa Tounes party members at the national conference on Saturday that he would be stepping aside at the end of his term and would not stand for re-election in November.

"In all honesty, I don't think I will put myself forward," President Beji Caid Essebsi said, adding it was time "to open the door to the youth".

Essebsi, the founder of the secular Nidaa Tounes party, is Tunisia’s first democratically elected president. He pushed party members to overcome internal disputes and to re-instate Prime Minister Youssef Chahed as a party member.

Chahed clashed with Essebsi’s son, Hafedh Caid Essebsi and left to form his own party, Tahia Tounes.

None of the main political parties in Tunisia have yet announced their presidential candidates for the 17 November polls.

Nidaa Tounes won the 2014 elections and formed a coalition with Ennahdha, the Muslim democratic political party, before splitting with them four years later.

Tunisia began the Arab Spring revolutions in 2011, as dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali fled into exile. While Tunisia is seen as a model democratic country, it has been plagued with economic crises and high unemployment.

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.