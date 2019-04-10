RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French apples and Brexit, slavery reparations, and is Macron …
Spotlight on France episode 1
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/10 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/09 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/08 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Tunis hosts LGBT film festival
  • media
    International report
    Scotland: Between two unions
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Golden and Silver Bears at the Berlinale film festival
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French apples and Brexit, slavery reparations, and is …
  • media
    International report
    James Carrington: Making history after recording a full album …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
War Libya Tripoli

Fight for Tripoli intensifies as UN prepares talks

By
media Tank and members of the LNA outside the 4th brigade camp in Aziziya, some 50 kilometres south of Tripoli, 10 April 2019. Photo: LNA War Information Division/AFP

The fight for control of Libya’s capital worsened on Wednesday as the UN Security Council geared up to discuss the crisis. The talks expected in New York come after the United Nations delayed a national conference hoping to plan an election roadmap for Libya.

Heavy gunfire was heard during Tuesday evening in the Ain Zara district on the south-eastern outskirts of Tripoli, according to reports from the AFP news agency.

The violence is reported to have already displaced thousands of people and left several dozen people dead.

Nearly half a million children in the Libyan capital are “at immediate risk”, according to the UN.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar said it had taken control of an army barracks in the Aziziya area, some 50 kilometres south of Tripoli, AFP reported.

The LNA said several fighters loyal to the UN-backed government had been detained and weapons seized following “ferocious clashes”.

The Western-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) spokesperson Colonel Mohamed Gnounou said several airstrikes against the LNA were carried out south of Tripoli, according to AFP.

It appears that Haftar’s forces are advancing from the south and southeast of Tripoli, while roads to the east and west of the city are being held by GNA fighters.

Haftar has ignored calls from the UN Security Council and US to stop the long-anticipated attack on Tripoli.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.