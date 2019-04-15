RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, and …
Spotlight on France episode 2
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/10 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    New York's Harlem Pt 1: A long-standing Mecca for African-Americans
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The tiny dinosaurs who grew
  • media
    World music matters
    Glen Hansard's new album born and nurtured in Paris
  • media
    International report
    The power of money in India's general polls
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Algeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika Mosque

Many Algerians question billions spent on Great Mosque of Algiers

By
media Great Mosque of Algiers, also known as Djamaa el Djazair, in Algiers April 14, 2019 AFP / Ryad Kramdi

Algeria's Abdelaziz Bouteflika may be gone, but his unfinished Great Mosque of Algiers, some say, symbolizes his 20-year reign, as well as his megalomania.

Sitting on the Bay of Algiers, when finished it will be the third the largest mosque in the world, and the largest in Africa.

It will also house the world's tallest minaret at 265 metres.

The initial cost of the project was at 1.2 billion euros, but it has already superseded that price tag and construction, launched by a Chinese company in 2012, is already more than three years behind schedule.

Bouteflika financed the ambitious project using the country’s vast oil wealth.

But as one exasperated Algerian noted to the French news agency AFP, “there are mosques every 500 metres in this country, we didn’t need that".

Indded, Algeria has more than 20,000 mosques.

Mosques over hospitals

With a population of 40 million, the National Agency for Health Institutions noted in 2015 that Algeria’s university hospitals date back to colonial times.

Most are even a century old.

Throughout Bouteflika’s time in power, many health workers regularly denounced the lack of medical staff and equipment in public hospitals, noting that money regularly spent on mosques would have been better used to improve health services.

Right now on social media, many are calling for this new mosque to be turned into Algeria’s largest hospital instead.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.