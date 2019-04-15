RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, and …
Spotlight on France episode 2
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/11 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    New York's Harlem Pt 1: A long-standing Mecca for African-Americans
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The tiny dinosaurs who grew
  • media
    World music matters
    Glen Hansard's new album born and nurtured in Paris
  • media
    International report
    The power of money in India's general polls
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Women journalists club together, CBD cannabis in France, …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
#MeToo Madagascar Women's rights

Madagascar ministry apologises after blaming girls for sexual assault

By
media Collage of women posting photos of themselves in short skirts in defiance of the publication @Oceane_FAGE via Twitter

Madagascar’s Ministry of Education has issued an official apology after a publication on its Facebook page last week asking girls to dress modestly to avoid being sexually harassed or assaulted by men.

The publication, which came out on Friday, sparked a major storm online.

The original posting has a drawing of a woman wearing a mini skirt and a shirt with a plunging neckline accompanied by a short text stating “Modest clothes worn by young women minimize the shameful needs of men who like to act on those needs. It is thus the duty of parents to put their daughters on the right path to avoid clothing that attracts attention.”

Publication on Madgascar's Ministry of Education facebook page asking women to dress modestly Ministry of Education facebook via @stylaramia twitter

The post immediately sparked an uproar, as many people, both men and women, took to social media to voice their outrage at such a request.

Using the hashtag #MajupeMondroit (My skirt My right), many women took to posting photos of themselves in short skirts or plunging necklines to make the point.

Such a comment comes at a time when the #MeToo movement has brought the issue of female sexual harassment and assault to the forefront of public discussion all across the world.

In response to the outpouring of comments over the weekend, the ministry formally apologized for the publication on Sunday 14 April though a press release.

Official letter of apology posted on website of Madagascar's Ministry of Education http://www.education.gov.mg

In its letter it stressed that “nothing can justify sexual assault towards women, even less so because of what they are wearing”.

The original publication on its Facebook page has since been taken down.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.